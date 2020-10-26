Mansfield City Council and ISD Elections

MANSFIELD – The seats open in the November election for the Mansfield City Council are Place 6 and 7 and a special election for the mayoral seat and Place 2.

For the ISD school board trustees the seats open are Places 6 and 7.

The individuals below answered questions for FDN. If there is no answer for a candidate they either did not respond or there was no contact information allowing us to be in touch with them for answers.

You can also find information on the Mansfield Propositions in an earlier article here.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and by place number.

Mansfield City Council

Place 6

Philip DeGroat:

Focus Daily News: What changes are you looking forward to if you win the election for this city council seat?

Philip DeGroat: I hope to lower taxes, ensure that the City’s infrastructure is solid, and continue to find ways to improve the lives of Mansfield citizens. I hope to bring a much more analytical viewpoint to decisions and by doing so eliminate wasteful spending and not allow “luxury” projects to take priority over those which benefit all residents. I want to ensure that we don’t continue to give tax breaks to developers and corporations unnecessarily, which increase the tax burden for citizens.

FDN: What will be the challenges to overcome in the new term?

PD: The biggest challenge will be developing a solid plan for the remaining land use in Mansfield that balances the need for tax revenue with the needs of the City for retail, commercial and manufacturing.

FDN: With COVID still present how do you think the City is best served moving forward and is there anything else you believe should be implemented?

PD: Overall I believe Mansfield has done a good job in response to COVID. I think we need to work more on developing a plan to assist our small businesses financially that may not have received federal help. I would also like to see us focus on safely getting all our children back to in-person learning as soon as possible. Studies are beginning to outline concerns with long term virtual learning.

FDN: Is there another City in the DFW area you feel is doing things well regarding COVID and learning and moving forward with the current pandemic?

PD: I don’t know of any City that has stood out more than others in regards to COVID response.

FDN: What other boards have you served on in this city and/or other cities?

PD: This will be my first service on a city board.

FDN: How long have you lived in this city?

PD: My family and I have lived in Mansfield for a little over 15 years.

FDN: Anything else you want to say?

PD: I am running for city council because I want to share my experience, skills and perspective to help benefit all the citizens of Mansfield. I believe that my 20+ years’ experience working in a global setting uniquely prepares me for the office, and my ability to filter and analyze data will be critical to making informed decisions. I do not operate a business in Mansfield and do not own any property other than my home, which allows me to take office with no conflicts of interest. I am not a politician and have no desire to go further in that direction and that is why I did not accept a single $1 for my campaign. I will not allow any outside influence to affect my decisions.

Todd Tonore: Did not respond

Place 7

Larry Broseh: Running unopposed and did not respond to questions.

A Special Election to fill a vacancy for the following positions for unexpired terms.

Mayor, Place 1

Michael Evans: Did not respond

George Fassett: Asked for more time and did not respond

Terry Moore: Did not respond

Brent Newsome: Asked for more time and did not respond

Place 2

Tamera Bounds: Did not respond

Scot Bowman:

Focus Daily News: What changes are you looking forward to if you win the election for this city council seat?

SB: I’m looking forward to continuing the great progress Mansfield has made. Our council and staff have worked tirelessly for the last several months and have made great steps forward regarding leadership, tax relief, public safety, and community engagement. I am committed to continuing these efforts. People ask me why I am running and what is wrong with Mansfield. I am not running because of something wrong. I am running because there is so much right. I have served alongside so many great people in Mansfield, and I am ready to take my service to the City Council level.

Additionally, I support updating the official Land Use Plan. It has not been updated in over eight years and needs to reflect our current community and growth.

FDN: What will be the challenges to overcome in the new term?

SB: Continued tax relief to our residents and business owners – Continue the progress made by the current council and staff to reduce the tax burden on property owners and local businesses. This will be obtained through a multi-step approach including:

Reviewing operating expenses to find ways to reduce costs.

Attract strategic businesses that contribute to the overall tax base.

Strategic and managed growth – We are less than 20 years away from what they estimate to be our final build-out for the city. That means in 20 years we will be at capacity for population, housing, businesses, and growth. This is an incredible opportunity we are faced with right now, making the decisions that will guide the future of our city not just for the next 20 years but for history.

Maintaining our existing and aging infrastructure. – As Mansfield grows our current infrastructure will age and need repairs. Providing roads, water, waste management, and other fundamental services will need to be addressed. I propose a comprehensive city-wide plan that will inventory these items and expected end of life to plan and budget maintenance.

FDN: With COVID still present how do you think the City is best served moving forward and is there anything else you believe should be implemented?

SB: Our locally owned businesses are the backbone of our community. So many great businesses could benefit from additional city services in these times. Our community is proud of who we are, and we encourage one another through shopping locally and supporting our local businesses.

We also have a great opportunity to provide public wifi in some parks and other public places. Through Cares funds, not property tax dollars, we are implementing free wifi connections for people to get out, socially distance, enjoy our award-winning parks, and connect to resources they need such as school and work. This is an incredible addition to Mansfield through COVID times and beyond.

FDN: Is there another City in the DFW area you feel is doing things well regarding COVID and learning and moving forward with the current pandemic?

SB: This is unchartered territory for everyone. What was working last summer may not be the way things need to be now. Even last week isn’t a good indicator of how to manage things now. The way to be successful with COVID is to 1.) follow the current guidelines, 2.) show grace to those around you because we all have different comfort levels, and 3.) be flexible. We can be strong in our beliefs and convictions but need to understand those around us have those as well. COVID is not a one-size-fits-all situation.

FDN: What other boards have you served on in this city and/or other cities?

SB: For the past few years, I have faithfully served the Mansfield Park Facilities Development Corporation (Parks Board) as a board member. This experience has helped me understand the operations of the city, the budgeting process, and how to get things done. This experience has also taught me the procedures that boards operate like the Texas Open Meetings Act and the ethics involved in holding a board position. I am a member of the 10-Year Park Master Plan Advisory Committee and served as the chair for the “Parks & Facilities Sub-Committee”.

FDN: How long have you lived in this city?

SB: We originally moved to Mansfield in 2001 with our six-week-old baby to start our family. After our third child was born we moved away for a short time but missed Mansfield so much we moved back. We’ve lived in Mansfield for about 16 years now.

FDN: Anything else you want to say?

SB: I am a team player who gets things done. I don’t just hear; I listen. My wife Kasey and I recently celebrated our 21st wedding anniversary and we have five beautiful children. I currently work as an Information Technology Manager for Application Development. I have nearly 30 years of IT experience and summarize my work experience as “Providing solutions that meet expectations.” My current job consists of many IT functions including project management, application development, deployment, and maintenance. I like to spend my free time with my family doing DIY home improvement projects or exploring on the Walnut Creek Linear Trail.

My peers would say my strengths as a candidate include big picture vision, able to deliver on tasks, goal-focused, team player, able to work with different personalities, and desire to serve. My family would describe me as trustworthy, committed, a good listener, and genuine. All these qualities would be the strengths I bring as a candidate.

More information about me and why I am running for Mansfield City Council Place 2 can be found here:

https://www.bowmanformansfield.com/why

FaceBook:

http://bowmanformansfield.com/fb

YouTube:

http://bowmanformansfield.com/youtube

Skeeter Pressley: Did not respond

Mansfield ISD

Place 6

According to Mansfield ISD website all candidates except Warren Davis withdrew from the race. Davis did not respond.

Place 7

Corinne Fiagome: No contact information listed on candidate application



Courtney Lackey Wilson: No contact information listed on candidate application.



Yolanda McPherson:

Focus Daily News: What changes are you looking forward to if you win the election on the ISD school board?

YM: I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective and ideas, my insight acquired from my teaching experience and being the visible, transparent and pro-active connection between the community and the school board.

FDN: What will be the challenges to overcome in the new term?

YM: During these tumultuous times, due to the pandemic, overcoming the struggles of adapting to “the new norm”, addressing the concerns of educators and easing the worries of parents going forward. Also, working to retain classroom teachers by being proactive and not reactive, concerning district budgetary and operational needs.

FDN: With COVID still present how do you think the school district is best served moving forward and is there anything else you believe should be implemented?

YM: Going forward, the school board is best served listening to the CDC and local health professionals, taking every precaution and continuing social distancing in order to provide the safest learning space possible.

FDN: Is there another ISD in the DFW area you feel is doing things well regarding COVID and learning and moving forward with the current pandemic?

YM: I believe all of the surrounding districts are working diligently to provide a safe and effective learning space for the students and faculty.

FDN: What other boards have you served on locally and/or in other cities?

YM: The Steering Committee for the Fort Worth Public Library Board, the First African American elected, serving two consecutive terms, as State Recording Secretary and Executive member for The Southern Baptist of Texas State Convention (with a membership of over 3,000 churches).

FDN: How long have you lived in the city?

YM: I’ve been a Mansfield resident for eight years, with my husband Bishop B.C. McPherson II, and my two children, who both graduated from Mansfield Lake Ridge High School.

FDN: Anything else you want to say?

YM: As the only candidate with 32 years of classroom, and district operational experience, I look forward to creating stronger ties between the school board and our community. I will serve with integrity, honesty and compassion as Mansfield remains focused on being a premier, trailblazing school district.

Save

Comments

comments