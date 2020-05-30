Cedar Hill ISD Signs Distinguished HS Partnership With Tarleton State

CEDAR HILL, TX – The Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday to create a special partnership with Tarleton State University, one of the most well-respected institutions of higher learning in North Texas.

CHISD joined the Distinguished High School Partnership Program with Tarleton, which is part of the Texas A&M University System accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

“This is a historic opportunity for Cedar Hill ISD Scholars,” CHISD Board President Cheryl Wesley said. “For many years, CHISD graduates have earned degrees from Tarleton State University, but the MOU will take this relationship to a higher level.”

Scholars who graduate within the Top 25 percent of Cedar Hill High School or Cedar Hill Collegiate High School will earn automatic acceptance to Tarleton State. Those scholars will not have to submit ACT or SAT scores for admission, nor will they have to pay the admissions application fee.

CHISD graduates who qualify for Tarleton’s Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) will receive an award guarantee $1,000 above the GAP level for which they qualify, if the scholar is in the top 10 percent of their class, or $500, if they are in the top 25 percent.

These scholarships will be available to Class of 2020 Seniors.

Tarleton will contact CHISD counselors to notify them of scholarship opportunities. Tarleton will also provide resources, such as financial aid, admissions, degree counseling, work study mentorships, peer mentoring and more to CHISD.

Save

Comments

comments