Raising Cane’s Donates To Dallas Emergency Assistance Fund

Dallas Emergency Assistance Fund Grows With Raising Cane’s Donation

DALLAS — Mayor Eric Johnson recently accepted a $15,148 check from Raising Cane’s, on behalf of the City of Dallas Emergency Assistance Fund. The fund has been collecting donations for tornado recovery efforts since June.

With the donation, the Emergency Assistance Fund, which is managed by The Dallas Foundation, will have approximately $47,000. The Fund, established in June 2019, began to collect donations after an EF-3 tornado tore through North Dallas on Oct. 20, 2019.

“I am incredibly grateful to Raising Cane’s and its customers for stepping up to help the Dallas community after the devastating tornado in October,” Mayor Johnson said. “This donation serves as the latest example of the extraordinary generosity of the people of Dallas, and I am hopeful that these funds can help our great city move forward.”

On Nov. 5, 2019, 12 Raising Cane’s restaurants located in Dallas County held a fundraiser. Fifty percent of customers’ purchases on that date were collected for the Fund.

“The recent tornadoes that struck Dallas impacted not only our customers but also some of our crew members,” said Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves. “Raising Cane’s is proud to do our part to support the recovery efforts with this fundraiser.”

Committee To Determine How Funds Will Be Used

A Fund committee will determine how best to use the money. The committee’s members are Mayor Johnson, City Manager TC Broadnax, Office of Community Care Director Jessica Galleshaw, Dallas Foundation Senior Vice President & Chief Impact Officer Helen Holman, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas CEO Jennifer Sampson, and Hamilton Park community leader Thomas Jefferson. The mayor serves as chair.

“By establishing this fund, the City of Dallas has taken the necessary steps to ensure a timely response to future community emergencies that affect its citizens,” Holman said. “The Dallas Foundation is proud to continue our longstanding relationship with the City under Mayor Johnson’s leadership and look forward to continuing to serve as a trusted partner and steward of these funds.”

On February 12 the committee is scheduled to meet.

Dallas is also seeking federal assistance to help pay for damage and destruction to public infrastructure caused by the tornado. Mayor Johnson met with FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor last week in Washington, D.C.. The purpose if the meeting was to discuss a prospective disaster declaration. City officials continue to work with their federal and state partners to address outstanding issues.

