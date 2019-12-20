Dallas County Reports Third Flu-Related Death

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting the third flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season. The patient was 79 years of age with pre-existing medical conditions and a resident of Irving. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

“This is the earliest we have had this much flu activity in than last 10 years,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang. “It’s not too late to get your seasonal flu shot.

Flu shot recommended for everyone, doctor says

“Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exception,” he said. “Flu shots are also recommended for pregnant women and people with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease – to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antivirals medications if your doctor prescribes them.”

DCHHS recently announced free flu vaccines for adults and children at all DCHHS immunizations clinic locations https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/immunization-hours.php

Additional information about influenza is available at https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/influenza.php

Visit the website for clinic locations and hours or call 214-819-2162 for more information.

Comments

comments