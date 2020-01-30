DeSoto ISD Celebrates Board Recognition Month With A Full House

DeSoto – Don’t let anyone tell you DeSoto ISD doesn’t have spirit.

This month is School Board Recognition Month and that meant a full room of teachers, parents, students and staff on hand to celebrate with DesSoto ISD’s board members.

“It is always such a great experience when we, as a board, can step away from the setting of our formal meetings and engage with our students, staff, parents and community,” said Karen Daniel, DeSoto ISD School Board President.

School Board Recognition Month was declared by Governor Greg Abbott. It is a time to celebrate and recognize the board of trustees for their hard work during the year.

The district hosted a small reception in honor of the board members prior to the regular board meeting Jan. 13.

Students from across the district honor school board

The reception included several performances from students from across the district including, drummers from Katherine Johnson, dancers from Woodridge Elementary and cheerleaders from Cockrell Hill Elementary. Additionally, each campus principal thanked the board members for their services and offered a small gift of appreciation.

“As a parent, teacher and member of the DeSoto community, spending time in these settings is a welcome reminder of why we do what we do as trustees,” Daniel said. “Our work is not easy and the outpouring of gratitude and appreciation for our service offers us the support and encouragement to continue our work to advocate for students and families.”

School board appreciated the recognition

In addition, Daniel said as a board, the members deeply appreciative every word stated on their behalf and every card, letter and gift made in honor of Board Recognition Month.

“The work to make DeSoto ISD the premier school district we know it can be will require all of us,” Daniel concluded. “The turnout at the community reception in honor of Board Recognition Month was a demonstration of our community’s willingness to join and support us in that effort.”

