Plummer Assistant Principal Honored To Work in Education

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dr. Samuel Ogbonna has worked in public education for 39 years, and he’s just getting started.

“As soon as I work somewhere, I hit the ground running,” said Ogbonna, who is currently working as the interim Assistant Principal at Plummer Elementary. “I don’t stay in my office. They call me an office on wheels.”

This week is Assistant Principals Week.

Ogbonna was born and raised in eastern Igbo, Nigeria and moved to the United States at age 21 to attend Dallas Baptist University.

“I wanted to attend a Christian University, and I was curious about living in the United States,” Ogbonna said.

Ogbonna graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from DBU in Education and Religion in 1984 and then began a 28-year-career as a social studies/reading teacher and coached in Dallas ISD.

He earned a Master’s Degree in Education from DBU during that time but never entered administration, so he could spend more time with his four children. He now has three grandchildren.

Ogbonna retired from Dallas ISD in 2012, his heart was still in education.

“I love kids and scholars,” Ogbonna said. “When you’re doing what you love, you’re happy. When you’re not doing what you love, you’re sad.”

Ogbonna came out of retirement a year later, joining Cedar Hill ISD as a substitute teacher. He served as an AP at other districts in the Best Southwest, all while earning a Doctorate in Education from Texas A&M University-Commerce and securing his Superintendent’s Certification.

There was an opportunity to return to CHISD after then-Plummer Assistant Principal Phyllis Phillips retired at semester last December.

Ogbonna, who also owns and operates Superior Driving School, is open to returning as a Plummer AP in 2023-2024, but he’s not ruling out working as a principal or superintendent.

“I have the experience, skills and expertise to deal with diversity and inclusivity,” Ogbonna said.