Lotto Texas Jackpot estimated annuitized $62.75 million for the Wednesday April 5 drawing

AUSTIN – The largest Lotto Texas® jackpot prize in more than 12 years continues to bloom, growing to an estimated annuitized $62.75 million for the Wednesday, April 5 drawing. The current jackpot ranks as the third largest jackpot in the world. It sits behind the estimated annuitized Powerball® jackpot worth $170 million for the Wednesday, April 5 drawing, as well as the estimated annuitized Mega Millions® jackpot worth $414 million for the Friday, April 7 drawing. Tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $38.3 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Saturday, April 8 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $63.25 million.

“Wednesday night will be another chance for Texas Lottery® players to win two of the three largest jackpots in the world on the same night,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “The excitement for this growing Lotto Texas jackpot has helped generate strong sales for the game, which supports public education in Texas. We’re looking forward to congratulating the largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner since May of 2010 and the first one of 2023. We know playing for a large jackpot can be thrilling, so we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Lotto Texas has boasted five different winning jackpot drawings in the $60 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the Feb. 8, 2006, drawing, when an advertised $64 million prize was claimed by AB Revocable Living Trust, which purchased the winning ticket at Shop & Save in Houston. The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $40 million was for the Sept. 30, 2020, drawing, when an estimated $47 million prize was claimed by a Seguin resident who purchased the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 86th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing, extending the record for the longest jackpot run in game history. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the May 29, 2010, drawing, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million. The winning ticket for that Lotto Texas drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902 Garland Road, in Dallas, and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022.

While the jackpot prize remains up for grabs, many Texas Lottery players have been coming away with lower-tier Lotto Texas prizes during the recent jackpot run. For players that choose the game’s popular add-on feature – Extra! – for $1 more per Play, non-jackpot prizes could be increased by up to $10,000. Since being introduced in April 2013, Extra! has produced year-over-year sales increases for the Texas Lottery, including a record-setting year in FY 2022 with $39.6 million in total sales. In the April 3 drawing, 63,523 Lotto Texas tickets, including those that played Extra!, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $11,971.