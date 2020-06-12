Pirate Fest celebrates Father's Day in Rockport

Make your dad a Pirate King for Father’s Day in Rockport! The 1st Annual Rockport Fulton Pirate Fest kicks off Father’s Day weekend in conjunction with the monthly Rockport Fulton Market Days on the Aransas County Navigation District Fairgrounds, 100 Seabreeze, in Rockport. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-4p.m. all weekend, June 20 and 21.

The Aransas County Navigation District and Market Days will host the Rockport Fulton Pirate Fest. Rockport Fulton Market Days provides local attractions, civic associations, churches, and nonprofits complimentary booth space.

Visitors to the event enjoy free face painting, Tug of War games with $500 in Prize money, pirate ship battles with Cannons Blasting, and other activities especially chosen for the 1st annual event. There will be $1000 in prize money paid out for the best Pirate Costumes at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Pirate Fest Entertainment

Visitors to the event also have the opportunity to purchase food from over 20 Food Trucks, and enjoy over 100 specialty Art & Craft vendors. Guests can also listen to live entertainment with bands performing on four stages throughout Downtown, the Beach Park and the Festival Grounds.

Rockport’s pedestrian-friendly downtown is filled with shops and restaurants, and hotels are now open to welcome visitors. Windswept oak trees and large swathes of protected coastal wetlands make this one of the loveliest sections of the Texas Gulf Coast.

Save

Vacation rental site HometoGo recently listed Rockport beach as one of the most affordable beach travel destinations in Texas. They estimated a one day trip to the Rockport beach, with one night stay in the vicinity, would cost about $109.88.

Sandy Jumper, VP Marketing for Rockport-Fulton Chamber, says they are once again in the running for Best Coastal Small Town in the USA Today Poll. They made it to #2 Best Coastal Small Town in the USA Today Poll for 2019, so let’s help them move up to #1. Follow this link to vote: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-coastal-small-town/rockport-texas/.

For more information on community events and places to stay, contact the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce at (361) 729.6445 or via email at tourism@1rockport.org.

Save

Comments

comments