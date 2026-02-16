Penelope–a New Musical Onstage at Theatre Three

Facebook

Penelope, the faithful wife of Greek hero Odysseus in Homer’s The Odyssey, steps into the spotlight in this new musical at Theatre Three. Written by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz with music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel, Penelope is a story about what she does while waiting for her husband to return from his… you guessed it: odyssey. She has a few drinks, she starts a band, and sings a stunning folk-inflected pop cabaret-esque one-woman show about longing, love and womanhood.

Penelope starts previews February 19, opens February 23 and runs through March 22, 2026 on the Norma Young Arena Stage at Theatre Three. The musical is directed by Sarah Gay, with music directed by Jeff Lankov, and stars Cara Statham Serber as Penelope.

“A big reason why Greek myths have endured for so long is that they continue to resonate and speak to the basic struggles and joys humankind experiences,” says Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt. “Even if you think you don’t know the story of Penelope or Odysseus, I bet it will feel familiar to you. That, coupled with a fantastic pop-folk score and the incomparable Cara Serber, will guarantee a fantastic night at the theater.”

Penelope’s Perspective of The Odyssey

Curious to know more? Penelope is a one-woman, sharply funny folk-pop musical that reimagines Homer’s The Odyssey from the perspective of Odysseus’s wife as she awaits her husband’s return. Described as “a musical love letter to all those who wait,” this is a story about a woman who moves through loneliness to discover her own strength.

“As a director, having the opportunity to work with such a skilled actress on a female-centric retelling of an old story is a precious gift,” says Director Sarah Gay. “The translations of The Illiad are notoriously flawed as told through the patriarchal lense that adapted them. To be able to retell Penelope’s story as she is— a full, multi-layered, complicated human being with needs, wants, and dreams that match her husband’s, instead of just the dutiful and faithful wife, is not only a pleasure but necessary.”

Penelope Musical at Theatre Three

Tickets for Penelope range from $10*-$40, and are on sale now at Theatre3Dallas.com. Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 x1 or e-mail [email protected]. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St. #120 in the Dallas Quadrangle. Complimentary parking available (with T3 validation) in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.

*$10 rush tickets are available on Thursday night performances.