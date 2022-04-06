Paulaner Münchner Lager Now Available In 12 Pack

Facebook

The Original Lager From Munich, Now Available in a Convenient 12-Pack

WHITE PLAINS, NY (April 6, 2022) – Paulaner USA, the U.S. importer of the legendary Paulaner Brewery portfolio and other premium beverage alcohol brands, announces the release of its popular Paulaner Münchner Lager now available in a convenient new 12-pack. Answering consumer demand, the new packaging is the perfect size for parties, gatherings and outdoor events.

“As the warmer months near and more and more consumers begin to gather together, we recognized the need to provide a 12-pack offering,” says Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA. “Too often we hear that a six pack just isn’t enough, while a case may be too much. Therefore, our new Münchner Lager 12-pack is a great solution, offering the perfect amount.”

Centuries ago, Paulaner brewmasters were among the first to bring the lager to Bavarian taps. Today, it is considered one of the most popular lagers available in the world and is now offered in 11.2 oz bottles, 16.9 oz cans, and a new 12-pack option. Its success can be attributed in part to its superb recipe offering the perfect balance of malty character and the light bitterness of hops. It is a true classic with its clear, gold sparkling hue, crowned by a pure white head. A bier, which always goes down well, mild, elegant malts, with a hint of sweetness and a soft hint of hops in the background.

This Munich lager is ideal to pair with spicy dishes and spare ribs, making it the perfect edition for parties, BBQ’s, tailgating and more.

Since 1634, Paulaner has been dedicated to the art of brewing and strictly follows the Reinheitsgebot, Germany’s beer purity law. Today, Paulaner continues to offer a wide array of beer styles, including the Paulaner Münchner Lager, all created using a handful of select, high quality ingredients.

The new 12-pack Paulaner Münchner Lager is available now in 11.2 oz bottles. For more information on the Paulaner Brewery, please visit Paulaner.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Paulaner USA Instagram: @Paulanerusa https://www.instagram.com/paulanerusa/

Paulaner USA Facebook: @Paulanerusa www.facebook.com/paulanerusa

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Tsingtao and Fuller’s. More information can be found at http://paulanerhpusa.com.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest.