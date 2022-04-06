Where To Find Easter Brunch In DFW

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is offering Brunch Chef Specials on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring Lobster Frittata with Butter Poached Lobster Tails, 14-ounce Bone-In Dry Aged NY Strip and Eggs, 8-ounce Center Cut Filet Mignon and White Cheddar Hash Browns. Mimosas are available as an enhancement. A La Carte dinner options are available all day. To learn more or make a reservation, visit TheCapitalGrille.com.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s is offering a prix fixe three-course brunch menu of indulgent favorites on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. such as Lobster Quiche, Roasted Avocado with Jumbo Lump Crab, and Steak and Eggs. Brunch Cocktails such as Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Bellinis are available as enhancements. A La Carte dinner options are available all day. To learn more or make a reservation, visit EddieV.com.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 is offering A La Carte Easter Brunch entrées in the dining room from 10 a.m-2 p.m., with selections such as Crab and Cheddar Quiche, Upright French Toast with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Grits. Brunch Sips cocktails are available to enhance the brunch experience, such as Mimosas, Sangrias, Bloody Marys, and Rosé Lemonade. Seasons 52 is also serving an Easter Green Box To Go, featuring three courses of freshly prepared favorites including choice of Apricot Glazed Spiral Ham, Whole Side of Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon or Wood-Grilled Beef Tenderloin, plus salad, two sides, and six Mini Indulgence desserts: three Cookies ‘N’ Cream and three Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cannoli. Each Green Box dinner serves four to six people and will be chilled and ready for guests to warm at home. Guests can visit Seasons52.com to make an Easter reservation on April 17, place a Greenbox order for pickup on April 16 or a Holiday Ham Dinner To Go for pickup on April 17.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s will open early on EASTER Sunday, April 17 at 11 am for lunch and dinner. In addition to our full menu, enjoy our Easter Specials: DOUBLE SMOKED, TRIPLE GLAZED HAM meal for $45 per person or CARAMELIZED PRIME RIB meal for $65 per person served with Whipped Potatoes and Green Bean Almondine along with your choice of Perry’s Pear Salad or Carrot Ginger Soup.

If you prefer to take it home, pickup Heat & Eat style April 15-17 from 11AM-Close or Ready to Serve on Easter Sunday, April 17 with the same offer from above, for individual Easter Meals. A Family-Style Easter Meal for 4 is also available with either the Double Smoked, Triple Glazed Ham Meal for 4 $139 or Caramelized Prime Rib Meal for 4 $199 –each entrée served with Whipped Potatoes and Green Bean Almondine and includes your choice of Family-Style Perry’s Pear Salad OR Carrot Ginger Soup.

A la Carte items are also available with a 3 lb. Family-style Easter Ham $79 and a 3 lb. Caramelized Prime Rib for $139.

(Pre-order online begins 6-days Prior to Pick-up Date) Tax plus 15% handling fee applied to food TO-GO purchases. NO GRATUITY NECESSARY. Delivery not available on TO-GO offers

STIRR

Guests of the neighborhood restaurant and bar can enjoy an Easter Brunch Buffet featuring three stations! $42 for adults, $15 for kids over 10, free for kids 10 and under. Stations include:

Station 1: Caprese Salad, BLT Deviled Eggs, Southern Style Potato Salad, Greek Pasta Salad and Champagne Marinated Fruit Salad.

2: Omelet Station, Smoked Gouda Grits, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sage Sausage Patties, Buttermilk Biscuits, Sweet Thai Chili Glazed Atlantic Salmon, Rosemary Grilled Chicken Breasts, Pan Seared Red Snapper, Roasted Garlic Alfredo Creamed Spinach, Smoked Cheddar Au Gratin Potatoes with Chives, Spiced Rum Glazed Spiral Ham and Carved Beef Tenderloin.

Station 3: Fresh baked assorted pies, cakes, cookies, danishes and muffins.

Indulge in a decadent Easter brunch at Harper’s! The globally-inspired restaurant will be open for Easter brunch where guests can indulge in brunch spreads, accompaniments, cocktails, The Glass Room Omelette Station and more. Photos available here.

Vidorra

Celebrate Easter at Vidorra with bold and exciting Mexican flavors! Vidorra’s brunch includes appetizers such as guacamole, queso, barreled nachos, soups and salads, tacos & burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas and specialty brunch items such as Steak and Eggs, Chilaquiles and Churro Toast.