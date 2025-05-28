Patricia Ann (Pat) Stowers of Cedar Hill Died May 20

Facebook

Patricia Ann (Pat) Stowers, 81, died May 20, 2025 at her home in Cedar Hill, Texas, where she had been battling bone marrow cancer. Wife of author/journalist Carlton Stowers, she was an award-winning photographer and artist, a respected teacher, and enjoyed preparing holiday meals for her family and baking wedding cakes for friends.

Pat and her husband were married 45 years. She is survived by two sons, Guy and Andy Cruce, grandchildren Price, Payton and McLean, sisters Mary Beth Broughton and Cindy Lester, and brother Jim Folks.

Born in Portageville, Missouri to Colleen and Dalton Folks, her family later moved to Malden, Mo., where she attended high school and was an honor student, cheerleader, and a winner in numerous scholastic art competitions. Pat was named Miss Malden in 1961. She later attended Arkansas State and Arlington State. Prior to her marriage to Stowers, she was employed by the Texas Employment Commission.

Though she never viewed photographer as a profession, many of her pictures were published in non-fiction books, magazines and newspapers. When friend-screenwriter Jennifer Miller was nominated for an Emmy but was unable to attend the nationally televised awards show, producers used one of Pat’s photos on the telecast. And when her husband’s literary agent Janet Manus’ obituary was published in the New York Times, it was accompanied by a picture taken by Pat.

She illustrated two children’s books: Maggie at the Gage (written by sister-in-law Laurie Stowers) and The Miracle of Island Girl (by Stephen Gage). She regularly won recognition in the annual State Fair of Texas photography competition.

Before her illness, she served for several years as a highly respected substitute teacher in the Venus (Texas) Independent School District.

It was her request that there be no funeral or memorial service.