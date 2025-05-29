Osawese Agbonkonkon Publishes Psychic Suit

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Osawese Agbonkonkon, a North Texas native and current sophomore star UT Austin track and field athlete, has published “Psychic Suit,” his first novel. “Psychic Suit,” while a YA action-packed fiction thriller, still seeks to pose big questions to the reader. Tackling themes such as “mental health,” “terrorism,” “political power,” and “how wealth buys influence.”

The new book follows a group of characters known as “Psychics,” humans blessed with amazing powers by an alien metal that crash landed on earth. This alien metal known as “Psychianium” is not only the strongest metal on the planet, but also the most versatile, powering everything from advanced technologies to the premier hardware feature in the book, the “Psychic Suits.” Full body exoskeleton suits equipped with weapons beyond imagination.

Psychic Suit Plot Synopsis

Using this metal, a material considered sacred to the Psychics, the ancestors of the characters in the book quickly gained wealth and prominence. Now their descendants live in a lap of luxury as the new age power brokers, backed by the most sought-after metal on the planet.

After a terrorist attack in New York City using their sacred metal, the Psychics must now go stop a terrorist cult known as “The Circle,” The group is as ancient as the Psychics and sworn to oppose them in everything.

The Psychics in the novel are prominent public figures, and some of them suffer from mental health conditions. The addition of a theme as heavy as this is to analyze in a fictional environment how the world treats people who suffer from mental health conditions. This same prominence is linked to the generational wealth these new age Psychics were born into. The book seeks to explore how generational wealth, and wealth in general is linked to political power and influence.

In exploring these themes, Agbonkonkon attempts to pose the question to readers, “how much of this book can you see in the real world, and is that something you are okay with?”

Whether you’re looking for a fun action/adventure read, or a deep, yet subtle analysis of the world we live in, Psychic Suit is sure to cater to the tastes of all those who read it.

Psychic Suit can be found everywhere books are available. Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and Google Books.

Osawese Agbonkonkon

Osawese Agbonkonkon is a sophomore at University of Texas at Austin, and a varsity track and field athlete. He competes in the high jump for the Longhorns and writes books as a second “job.” Psychic Suit is the culmination of six years of diligent work and is a product of both his childhood Saturday cartoons, and the maturity he has gained over years of life and schooling. Psychic Suit is sure to be a delight to all those who dive into the world he hopes to build. Psychic Suit is the first of what is to be an extensive universe of novels and other media. Find Osawese Agbonkonkon on Instagram and Twitter.