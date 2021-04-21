One DeSoto Holding Justice March Wednesday Evening

Share via: 0 Shares 0





April 21 Justice March Meet at Disciple Central Community Church

One DeSoto, which is a civic partnership between DeSoto’s public and private sectors including the City, School District, Police/Fire, Faith Community, and many others, will be holding a Justice March on Wednesday Evening, April 21st, as a follow-up to the Chauvin Verdict in order to give the DeSoto community a chance to come together for prayer, reflection, unity, and healing.

The Chauvin killing of George Floyd, the publicity which surrounded it for the past year and the lengthy trial that concluded on Tuesday with the finding of Chauvin guilty on all three charges against him resulted in what appears to be a calming throughout Minneapolis and the country.

The Verdict: Guilty On ALL Counts

Judge Peter Cahill quietly read each count asking the foreperson (Juror number 19) if this was accurate as he announced the vote of the jury. He then asked each juror if their verdict on each count was true and correct. Each replied to the affirmative.

After the announcement of the verdict, President Joe Biden said he hoped the could be a step toward racial justice in America. He urged the country to come together. He said “This can be a moment of significant change,” after reciting Mr. Floyd’s most notable last words “I can’t breathe.” The President continued “We can’t let those words die with him. We have to keep hearing those words. We must not turn away. We can’t turn away.”

Later, the President said “Black men, in particular, have been treated throughout the course of our history as less than human. Their lives must be valued in our nation. Full stop.”

Vice President Kamala Harris added “Today, we feel a sigh of relief. Still, it cannot take away the pain. A measure of justice is not the same as equal justice.” Harris said. She had helped sponsor a bill named for Floyd when she was still a senator.

Symbol of Long Overdue Accountability

DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor posted on Facebook, “Today’s verdict in the Derek Chauvin case is not only a celebration of justice for George Floyd and his family, but it is also a symbol of long overdue accountability for a community that has suffered great peril at the hands of those who have sworn to protect and serve. This guilty verdict is only the beginning.”

“There is much to do in the fight for equality, the eradication of racial bias, and legislation that serves as a deterrent for behavior that has been condoned for years, she continued.

Regarding the march she said “Will you lock arms with me and the city of DeSoto as we march tomorrow to show our solidarity and commitment to healthy communities everywhere? Gather with us at Disciple Central at 5:30pm, the march will begin at 6:00pm.”

In a statement, Texas Representative and former DeSoto Mayor Carl O. Sherman said, “While Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts today in the death of George Floyd, this is only the beginning of justice that our country is crying out for at this time. The Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz said today this verdict represents a pivotal moment for not only his state, but the entire country. Yes, the entire country is watching. The country is watching how justice is being served and how real change is not just necessary, but mandatory at this time. Now – not tomorrow or next week, but today, right now.”

“And there will not be a light at the end of the tunnel for anyone in this country until every individual from any community can sincerely say they are no longer afraid of unfairness and police brutality in a country where injustice has plagued us for many years,” Sherman continued.

Continue to Create Change

“People are tired of business as usual. While Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts, now we begin to continue to create change. We must take to heart and see that our justice system is meant for every individual in this state and in this country. We must not only create it, but live it and be part of the change. The eyes of the LORD are on us to be fair, unbiased and impartial. True impartiality means the system in America works for everyone not just a few.”

“I intend to always continue to work toward change that will create a fair and equal place for everyone no matter their race or their ethnicity,” Rep Sherman concluded.

People will start gathering around 5:30PM at the Disciple Central Community Church (DC3) at 901 N. Polk Street in DeSoto. There will be music and speakers from 6 PM to 6:30 PM. The march will step off at 6:30 PM and end up at the DeSoto Police HQ at 7 PM for prayer and additional speakers. Limited bus service will be available at DPD HQ after the service.

