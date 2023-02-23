Governor, TxDOT Developing $100 Billion Plan For Projects

Facebook

Ten-year plan to help meet demand on roads amid population boom and economic growth

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are proposing a record 10-year $100 billion transportation plan that will increase the number of projects to improve congestion, maintain roadways, and increase safety across the state. This is estimated to be $15 billion more than the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) and is based on the record projected revenue for the state, derived primarily from growth in Proposition 1 (2015 legislative session) revenues generated by oil and gas severance fees dedicated to highway improvements.

This unprecedented investment in the 2024 UTP would also increase funding in vital areas, including safety, energy sector, rural and urban connectivity, border infrastructure, maintenance, and preservation.

“I’m proud to announce a record $100 billion plan to strengthen and improve our transportation infrastructure,” said Governor Abbott. “Under TxDOT’s 2024 Unified Transportation Program, we will dedicate critical funds to bolster our major roadway infrastructure to address the unique needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan will further jumpstart our economy and keep Texas the economic juggernaut of the nation. Together, we are working to ensure that Texas remains the premier destination for people and businesses.”

“As the state of Texas continues to see exponential population and economic growth, this funding will help meet the needs of all Texans,” TxDOT Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. said. “As cities grow every year, it’s important we continue to address congestion in our busiest parts of the state through our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which is also set to get a significant boost.”

“Safety is a top priority for TxDOT, and these funding levels reflect that,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “This historic UTP allows the department to deliver on a record number of projects that are not only innovative but will help improve safety for all Texans. These efforts can and do have real impacts on our ability to drastically reduce fatalities on our roadways.”

The total proposed direct and indirect investment in safety in the 2024 UTP is approximately $17 billion, a nearly $3 billion increase over the 2023 UTP. Texas Clear Lanes congestion relief projects will also see an increase of $1 billion over the next 10-years, urban and rural connectivity will increase by $3.4 billion, and a 2-year border projects program will increase from $60 million to $120 million. A full breakdown is available online.

TxDOT currently has more than $33 billion in transportation projects under construction throughout Texas with more than 7,000 transportation projects underway or scheduled to break ground in 2023. TxDOT and the Texas Transportation Commission will be evaluating projects for inclusion in the 2024 UTP through May. The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed changes to the UTP before the Texas Transportation Commission approves the plan in August 2023.