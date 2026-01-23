Nothing Bundt Cakes Named No. 1 Food Brand in Nation

Facebook

Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation’s largest specialty cake brand, has once again earned the title of America’s #1 Food Brand, as recognized by Technomic and Nation’s Restaurant News. This back-to-back distinction highlights the devotion of guests across the country who continue to make Nothing Bundt Cakes their go-to destination for life’s moments and milestones.

The accolade is based on consumer feedback across key aspects of the guest experience, including service and hospitality, food and beverage quality, bakery ambiance, convenience and overall value. Fans repeatedly praised the brand’s joyful service, consistently high-quality cakes and inviting bakery atmosphere that turns simple moments into memorable celebrations.

Nothing Bundt Cakes #1

“This honor is made possible by the incredible support of our fans across the country,” said Dolf Berle, CEO of Nothing Bundt Cakes. “Every day, our teams pour care, creativity and passion into every bakery visit, and it’s thanks to their dedication — and the loyalty of our guests — that we’ve received this recognition. We’re proud to help people find a reason to celebrate every day, whether it’s a small act of care for themselves, a thoughtful surprise for a friend or sharing joy with family and colleagues.”

To show appreciation and gratitude, Nothing Bundt Cakes is offering fans the chance to win a VIP trip to Dallas in 2026.** Three winners will receive round-trip airfare from their nearest major airport, ground transportation and a one-night hotel stay, along with a visit to the brand’s headquarters for a behind-the-scenes immersive experience at the Bundt Lab to help develop a potential new flavor, eat lots of cake and spend time with the company’s lead bakers and CEO. The visit includes lunch hosted by the brand, plus a $100 stipend to cover additional meals during the trip. Entries can be submitted through the brand’s website here.

Buy One, Get One Free Bundtlet

In addition, Guests can take advantage of a Buy One Bundtlet, Get One FREE promotion* from Feb. 16-22. Guests who purchase any individual Bundtlet — the brand’s perfectly portioned, single-serve cakes — will get a second Bundtlet free in-bakery or online by using promo code BOGOFEB26 at participating bakeries. Guests are encouraged to enjoy one themselves, while sharing another with friends, family or loved ones.

To find the nearest bakery or order online for pickup or delivery, visit nothingbundtcakes.com or download the Nothing Bundt Cakes mobile app from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

*Valid online and in-bakery from Monday, 2/16/26 through Sunday, 2/22/26, while supplies last. Limit one (1) coupon per guest. Order must include at least two (2) Individual Bundtlets for offer to apply. Limit one (1) free Bundtlet per order. Valid only for select bakeries with online promo code: BOGOFEB26 or when you print or show this email in-bakery at time of purchase. Not applicable on previous orders. No cash value. Not valid on the Nothing Bundt Cakes Mobile App. Coupon code may not be reproduced, transferred or sold. Internet distribution strictly prohibited. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Offer may not apply to premium-priced items. Other restrictions may apply.

No Purchase Required for Promotion

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. (excluding Rhode Island), and Canada (excluding Quebec), must be at least the age of majority in their jurisdiction. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes runs from 1/20/26 at 9:00 a.m. CST through 2/9/26 at 11:59 p.m. CST by submitting an entry form online. Entrants may receive bonus entries. Three (3) winners will receive a travel prize valued at $1,500 (or CA equivalent). Winners selected by random draw. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Canadian residents must correctly answer a skill-testing question. Official Rules available at https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/americas-favorite-food-brand-sweepstakes. Sponsor: Nothing Bundt Cakes, 5005 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Suite 600, Dallas, TX 75244.

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation’s largest specialty cake company, with more than 700 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada, with plans to have one thousand units by 2027. Bakeries Bring the Joy® by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand’s cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, Bundtlets and Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life’s “just because” moments and special celebrations.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has earned recognition as America’s No. 1 Favorite Brand in Technomic’s America’s Favorite Chains survey and is the fifth-fastest-growing brand according to Yelp’s 2025 ranking, in addition to remaining in the top 100 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking. Visit nothingbundtcakes.com for more information.