DFW Valentine’s Day Menu Offers Sweet Treats

A wide variety of sweet treats and savory dinners are on the Valentine’s Day menu for DFW restaurants and venues Feb. 14. Here are just a few of them, all promising to satisfy your sweet tooth with a side of romance.

Valentine’s Day specials for maman’s

From Feb. 11-15, maman will be offering a selection of festive sweets perfect for celebrating your Valentine. Menu highlights include: white chocolate raspberry rose cookie – Raspberry cookie dough with white chocolate chunks and a hint of rose ($4.75); je t’aime cookie sandwich – Mango passion fruit ganache layered between two vanilla sugar cookies, dipped in white chocolate, toasted coconut, and topped with sprinkles ($5.50); don’t go breakin my heart croissant – A layered heart shaped croissant filled with raspberry jam and vanilla ganache ($6).

A grand amour cookie – 7-inch cookie (equivalent to four cookies) available in chocolate chip or vegan sesame tahini dark chocolate cookie, topped with a homemade conversation heart and packaged ready to gift to your valentine ($18); and love letter tea latte – Sloane’s Rouge Provence hot tea with red rooibos and french florals, paired with maman’s house made honey lavender syrup and steamed milk of your choice, garnished with rose petals. ($6, 16oz only).

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa

North Texas’ premier luxury resort invites couples and pet parents to celebrate romance season all month long with special packages, curated dining experiences and exclusive offerings. Valentine’s Menu at Ryder Cup Grille is offered Feb. 13-15 for $105 per person. A three-course menu for two, with Smoked Beef Tartare, Pan-Seared Scallops with risotto, 12-ounce Ribeye with duck confit potato and Roe-berry Panna Cotta to finish. Located in the Fields Ranch Clubhouse overlooking the championship golf courses, Ryder Cup Grille serves classic American cuisine and cocktails in a relaxed setting.

Valentine’s Day at The Apron Kitchen + Bar (Feb. 13-15. A special Valentine’s weekend menu, featuring shareable starters, entrées, dessert and festive cocktail specials. Items include Lobster Bisque, Tuna Tartare, Grilled Quail, Pan-Seared Scallops, Petit Filet and Black Truffle Ravioli. Dessert features Love You Berry Much with strawberry yogurt mousse and cabernet berry compote.

Trick Rider Valentine’s Specials features a complimentary amuse-bouche of Love Shuck oyster, champagne granita and uni. Guests can enhance any dish with fresh truffles sliced tableside or share the smoked bison rib for two. Special desserts include Amour Rouge with raspberry & rose macaron, lychee gel and white chocolate ganache and Warm Chocolate Tart with salted caramel, fleur de sel and vanilla chantilly.

Valentine’s Day in DFW

Celebrate your valentine in DFW with a romantic, chef-driven three-course Valentine’s Day dinner at Centrale Italia, available alongside the restaurant’s full à la carte menu. Crafted by Chef Matthew Antonovich, the special menu highlights elevated Italian favorites, indulgent entrées, decadent desserts, and festive specialty cocktails designed for a memorable night out. Feb. 13-14 served from 4-10:30 p.m. at Centrale Italia, 7859 Walnut Hill Lane #150 in Dallas.

Elm & Good in Deep Ellum invites you to enjoy their Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner priced at $99++ per person, with an optional suggested wine pairing experience ($165++ per person). Highlights include starters like crab roll or beef tartare, mains ranging from poached lobster and oak-charred short ribs to a 40-oz. porterhouse upgrade (+$100), plus a dessert finish (chocolate panna cotta or toffee cake). Full menu and reservations available on OpenTable.

JW Steakhouse (Arts District) offers Valentine’s five-course prix fixe dinner Feb. 12-16 ($110 per person). Start with a lobster tart with chicory and a Cognac-celeriac bisque with root vegetables, beet and orange oil, and a crisp potato chip. For the mid-courses, choose braised lamb agnolotti with lemongrass XO and fried sage or seared pork belly with potato fondant, horseradish buttermilk, and coffee oil. Entree options include center-cut filet with smoked carrot puree, onion panisse, celery, and golden sauce or bread-crusted seabass with charred romaine, bacon-anchovy vinaigrette, baby squash, and oregonata. Dessert is opera cake with a liquid nitrogen rose. Reserve through OpenTable.

SER Steak + Spirits offers Valentine’s Prix Fixe dinner Feb. 12-14 for $130 per person. Reservations from 5 p.m. at SĒR Steak + Spirits, Hilton Anatole (27th floor). Three-course Valentine’s prix fixe dinner featuring truffle pasta or wagyu carpaccio, herb-crusted seabass or Texas wagyu bavette, and a choice of Valentine’s-inspired desserts. Regular menu also available.

The Thompson Dallas

Little Daisy invites guests to dine by candlelight during this special evening Feb. 14 at Little Daisy. Guests will enjoy live jazz surrounded by hundreds of candles, creating a romantic mood for this spectacular dinner. The prix fixe menu, $65 per person, will include options such as sunchoke leek soup, porcini truffle risotto, braised short rib bourguignon and red velvet marquis cake.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Fairmont Dallas is setting the stage for an unforgettable evening in the city’s culinary heart. Long regarded for its refined approach to seasonal, ingredient-driven cuisine, The Pyramid Restaurant will host an exquisite, prix-fixe Valentine’s Day dinner on Feb. 15 starting at 5 p.m. Priced at $125 per person, the five-course experience showcases The Pyramid’s signature balance of sophistication and creativity, offering couples a memorable way to celebrate their affections. Reservations are now open on OpenTable.

Specially curated by Executive Chef Adam Reson, the Valentine’s Day menu features luxe touches such as Kusshi oysters with sturgeon caviar, lychee-pink peppercorn sorbet, and indulgent entrées ranging from saffron-kissed sea bass to an 8-oz prime filet with the option to add foie gras bordelaise.

DFW Valentine’s Day at The Mexican

Dallas’ destination for authentic Mexican cuisine and vibrant hospitality invites couples to celebrate romance with two immersive dining experiences crafted to delight the senses. Known for its bold flavors, energetic atmosphere, and refined take on Mexican traditions, The Mexican sets the stage for a night where love, culture, and celebration come together.

Love in Every Bubble — $125 Per Person. Perfect for couples seeking a luxurious Valentine’s Day dinner, Love in Every Bubble transforms the evening into a full romantic experience. Guests will enjoy a bottle of Champagne paired with chocolate-covered strawberries, adding a touch of indulgence to the night. From the moment guests arrive, they are welcomed with a celebratory toast and immersed in the lively yet romantic spirit of The Mexican. The experience includes live romantic guitar music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., a photo booth to capture unforgettable moments, and rose gifting, thoughtfully curated to enhance the celebration. This special offering is the perfect complement to The Mexican’s vibrant ambiance and elevated dining, creating a Valentine’s night to remember.

Where Love Never Ends — $75 Per Person. For those who want to continue the celebration after dinner, Where Love Never Ends offers an intimate after-dinner experience in The Mexican’s exclusive private lounge. Designed for connection and lingering romance, this experience features live romantic guitar music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., a photo booth, rose gifting, and a welcome toast upon arrival.

Set within the energetic yet refined atmosphere that defines The Mexican, this private lounge experience allows couples to relax, connect, and celebrate love long after the last course is served. Reservations are strongly encouraged. The Mexican is located at 1401 Turtle Creek Blvd, and Valentine’s Day specials will be available on February 14.

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas

Several offers are on the menu, including GALENTINE’S TEA AT BAR JUNIPER. Gather your friends for an elegant tea service inspired by the season of love. Enjoy a curated selection of teas, delicate finger sandwiches and decadent sweets presented in Bar Juniper’s refined setting, a tradition designed for meaningful moments spent with the ones you cherish most. Feb. 7, 8 and 13, with seatings from noon to 3:15 p.m. Tickets are $95 a person.

VALENTINE’S DAY TEA AT BAR JUNIPER: A refined afternoon tea experience set within the luxurious, jewel-toned setting of Bar Juniper will feature a thoughtfully curated assortment of fine teas, savory finger sandwiches and artfully crafted confections inspired by the romance of the season. Feb. 14, with seatings from noon to 3:15 p.m. Tickets: $125 per person.

VALENTINE’S BRUNCH AT KNIFE ITALIAN STEAK: Enjoy a tailored Valentine’s brunch experience at Knife Italian Steak, Chef John Tesar’s Italian steakhouse concept. The thoughtful spread features a chef-attended carving station, raw bar, fresh pasta finished in Knife’s signature Parmesan wheel, wood-fired pizzas and an array of decadent desserts. Adults are welcomed with a complimentary mimosa, and the experience continues with a curated aperitif. Feb. 14-15 from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets: $135 for adults, $55 for children 12 and younger.

VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER AT KNIFE ITALIAN STEAK: Five dinner specials with pairings for Valentine’s Day. Choose from items like Caviar with Crème Fraiche served with Baron Rothschild Ritz-Carlton Cuvee, Ora King Salmon paired with Il Borro Rose, and 90-day Dry-Aged Striploin of Beef with Chateau Coutet Saint-Emilion. Priced from $32 – $120, with pairings from $17-$25 Feb. 13-14 from 5-10 p.m.

Enjoy signature cocktails perfect for the Valentine’s holiday at Bar Amaro, located inside Knife Italian Steak. Drinks include the Red Velvet Flip ($24) with Tito’s Vodka, chocolate liqueur, vanilla simple and egg; the Clever Club ($22) with Botanist Gin, raspberry, lemon and egg white; and You… ($24), with bourbon, Campari and sweet vermouth. From 5-10 p.m. Feb. 14 at Bar Amaro. Reservations are strongly encouraged. The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is at 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving. For more information, visit the resort’s website.