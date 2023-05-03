North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) Receives Broadway Dallas Nominations

Facebook

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) staff and students have received 18 nominations in this year’s Broadway Dallas High School Music Theatre Awards. The NTPA Academy Conservatory received six nominations in its first year of eligibility for its production of Bonnie & Clyde.

Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards are open to any public, private, or charter high school serving grades 9-12. The awards recognize outstanding performers and programs in musical theatre programs across the North Texas region.

Evan Jennings and Morgan Skinner

NTPA’s nominations are led by its youth performers: Evan Jennings nominated for Outstanding Lead Performer, and Morgan Skinner for Outstanding Supporting Performer. Both nominees are full-time students in the NTPA Academy. Youth technical support provided by Jacob Kaplan was nominated for “Outstanding Lighting Design.” NTPA Academy instructors and Co-Directors Kameron Knott and Riley Madlock were recognized for Outstanding Direction. Assistant Head of School Riley Madlock and the cast were recognized for Outstanding Choreography. Wendy Searcy Wood and the NTPA Scenic Design Class were nominated for Best Scenic Design.

In addition, 12 NTPA students were recognized for their outstanding performances in productions at their high school. They include Allison Crowe, Pierson Jones, Andrew Kitchen, Jacob Merschel, Alexis Muturi, and Corbin Ross for Outstanding Lead Performer. Emma Alexander, Madelyn Goodwin, Sanjna Kolli, Jaxon Ryan, and Audrey Shin were nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performer; and Whitney Wagstaff for Outstanding Featured Performer.

NTPA Academy and Conservatory Curriculum

“We designed the NTPA Academy and its Conservatory curriculum to attract the best and most talented performers wanting to go on to college or into professional roles,” says NTPA’s Chief Executive Officer Darrell Rodenbaugh. “We couldn’t be more proud to see these talented actors and their instructors be recognized for the passionate work and amazing instruction they receive in our studios and stages.”

The NTPA Academy offers seven unique certifications that cover the entire breadth of a serious theatrical arts education with theatre and performing arts professionals instructing in a challenging and supportive learning environment to students in grades 6-12. The flexible scheduling enables students to participate in auditions, shows, commercials and other activities while they gain critical performance skills.

“The student talent in Bonnie and Clyde was exceptional, and really came alive with the exceptional direction of our directorial team,” says NTPA Head of School Mike Mazur. He is also a performing arts professional with credits around the world, and a graduate of the prestigious Tisch School at New York University (NYU). “This was a challenging production that this team brought to life in an exceptional way.”

NTPA Co-Director Team

NTPA’s Co-Director team brought special background and skills to this production. Doubling as the show’s Choreographer, Riley Madlock is an award-winning performer in dance and choreography. She completed her Master of Arts in Teaching with an emphasis in Dance from New Mexico State University and a BA from Ouachita Baptist University. Co-Director Kameron Knott completed his BFA in Drama from the University of Oklahoma, and came to NTPA as an instructor after a successful career on Broadway.

“We are honored to be eligible this year, and to be able to compete for this prestigious recognition,” says NTPA Director of Education Kaitlyn Barnard, “and are grateful to Broadway Dallas and its sponsors for supporting this incredible awards program.”

Broadway Dallas HSMTA

The outstanding honorees will be announced on June 3 at the 12th Annual Broadway Dallas HSMTA Awards Show. The awards program is held at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. Now in its 32nd year, NTPA is the largest youth theatre organization in the country. NTPA is headquartered at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano and has additional performance and educational spaces in Fairview, Frisco, Dallas and Southlake. Each year NTPA provides opportunities to more than 11,000 students ages 5-18 through its “Ten Characters” leadership development program. NTPA’s professional artistic staff uses theatre, dance, music, voice, film and TV to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts and guide young people on a path to becoming better citizens in our community and our world.