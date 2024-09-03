NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM CELEBRATES PEROT MUSEUM’S UNPRECEDENTED YEAR OF IMPACT

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS (September 3, 2024) – Promising an evening of exhilarating exploration, delights, delicious food and exquisite beverages, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s annual fundraising fête – Night at the Museum – returns Saturday, November 9, 2024. An evening filled with astonishing surprises will celebrate an extraordinary year at the Perot Museum that featured the once-in-a-lifetime Great North American Eclipse. The event supports the Museum’s bold vision to become even more welcoming, inspiring–and ultimately more impactful–by connecting the greater Dallas area to the ceaseless wonders of nature and science. Pamela J. Okada, M.D., a board certified pediatrician, specialist in Pediatric Emergency Medicine and long-serving Museum board member will serve as Night at the Museum chair with her husband, an investment industry innovator, Mark Okada, CEO of Sycamore Tree Capital Partners.

The Perot Museum’s proactive role in safely preparing North Texas, the largest urban area within totality, for the enthralling experience of last April’s total eclipse sheds light on the invaluable institution’s ability to connect the community to new frontiers of science and space. Since its opening in 2012, the Museum has inspired more than 1 million minds per year. In the past year, the Perot Museum distributed over 1 million safety-certified eclipse glasses, ensuring North Texas students could view the momentous Great North American Eclipse safely. Years of planning for the eclipse is just one example of how the Perot Museum builds on its success to expand both its reach and impact. Perot Museum leadership plans to introduce new initiatives aimed at strengthening community ties through broadening its digital engagement and expanding outdoor exhibits and visitor experiences.

“This year has been in every way an unforgettable game changer,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer, Perot Museum of Nature and Science. “The Perot Museum marshaled unparalleled resources to deploy educators, astronomers, and equipment many miles beyond the museum walls in an unprecedented effort to spark curiosity in STEM. As we build on the momentum of collaboration and innovation demonstrated in the sweeping effort to illuminate and share the sheer awesomeness of the total eclipse, we commit to further empowering, inspiring, and serving our community in the future through our largest fundraiser of the year.”

Longtime Perot Museum supporters and honorary event chairs last year, Catalina Gonzalez, Santiago Jorba and Elizabeth and Kevin Phillips proudly announced $2 million was raised during the lead-up to the total eclipse. This year’s Night at the Museum will allow the Perot Museum to amplify its impact by supporting educational programs, funding day-to-day operations, and offering scholarships and financial aid to ensure it remains a welcoming and inclusive space for all.

“The funds raised from this year’s Night at the Museum will empower the Perot Museum to expand our impact across the city, strengthening our community bonds for the future,” said Dr. Okada. “We’re setting ambitious goals to engage more children and educators in STEM-learning experiences nurturing North Texas’ reputation as a leader in cultivating a talented and diverse STEM workforce.”

“Accelerating the impact of STEM learning and making it more accessible for all youth is a commitment we take seriously,” said Mr. Okada. “Our goal is to reach every community throughout North Texas, sparking a lifelong passion for scientific discovery.”

Night at the Museum promises a unique experience, featuring science-inspired activities, specialty cocktails, and delightful culinary creations from Wolfgang Puck Catering. The annual fundraiser is an opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of the Perot Museum and experience an evening showcasing the magic of science and the spirit of community.

This year’s gala kicks off with an invitation-only VIP pre-party at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Lobby. The Main Party begins at 7:30 p.m. in the exhibit halls. All Museum floors will be open with special activities inside the Bio Lab, ChallENGe Lab and Paleo Lab.

Ticket packages begin at $3,500 (6 guests). Dress is cocktail attire, and complimentary valet parking will be available. For more information, contact Meghan Irwin, Senior Director of Development Perot Museum at meghan.irwin@perotmuseum.org or go to perotmuseum.org/NATM.