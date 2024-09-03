Brunch at Chido Tacos Lounge in Walnut Hill Village

Facebook

Chído Tacos Lounge recently added a weekend brunch menu to their Dallas location in Walnut Hill Village. Since brunch is my favorite meal, I invited my son Justin to meet me for afternoon brunch at Chido last Saturday. We were happily surprised to find plentiful free parking available in this heavily trafficked neighborhood. There’s parking in the large Trader Joe’s parking lot next door, plus a covered garage with free parking across the street.

The brunch menu at Chido Tacos features such appetizing starters as an Avocado Tostada, Nutella-filled Churro Donut Holes, and Breakfast Nachos. In the mood for savory more than sweet offerings, we ordered an Avocado Tostada ($10) and the nachos ($16-chips, cheese, chorizo, bacon, Borracho Beans, green onion, pickled fresno, and eggs) for appetizers. The nachos were so good, (sans chorizo) that we could have happily ordered the same again for our main dish.

Chido Taco Lounge Brunch Menu

But the extensive brunch menu offered such intriguing entrees that we opted to try a few of those. My favorite was the Birria Stacked Enchiladas, (Birria Beef layered with corn tortillas, melted cheese, Borracho Beans, Cilantro, onions, crema, and fried eggs, $14). Our server, floor manager Vanessa, said the Birria Beef was one of their most popular brunch items.

Justin’s favorite was the Breakfast Club (fried egg, grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, tomato, and lettuce on a croissant, ($12). He also liked the Breakfast Crunchy Wrap (12 inch tortilla filled with bacon, eggs, cheese, hashbrowns, pico, and ranch crema, $16).

Other best-sellers on Chido Tacos’ brunch menu are the Machaca, (braised beef, tomatoes, peppers and scrambled eggs served with rice, beans and tortillas, $12). For a lighter entrée, the BB Bowl (yogurt, berries, granola, and Texas honey); while those with a sweet tooth would enjoy the Banana Nutella Pancakes (2 pancakes, banana, Nutella and maple syrup for $12).

Six tacos are also available for brunch, and can be mixed or matched. Taco choices include chorizo, bacon, barbacoa, and steak, each featuring eggs and cheese. For non-meat eaters, Chido offers a taco loaded with egg white, spinach and avocado on a corn tortilla.

Chido Brunch Beverages

Beverages on the brunch menu include coffee, fresh juices, cold beers, $4 Mimosas, a Bloody Mary or Bloody Maria, and an Expresso Martini (Tequileno Repo, Liquor 43, Mr. Black Espresso for $10). Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sat. and Sun. at Chido Taco Lounge in Walnut Hill Village.

Chído Tacos & Tequila curates one of the best tequila selections in DFW, offering adventurous drinkers something new to try each time they come in. Doubling down on their agave affection, Chido is partnering with industry favorite Fortaleza Tequila on a special single barrel bottling on Sept. 5.

Single Barrel Tequila from Fortalez

Chído and Fortaleza will unveil the single barrel tequila. The bar will also pour Fortaleza cocktails, with a portion of proceeds going to an organization helping homeless dogs in Tequila, Mexico. As part of the festivities, Chído is hosting a cocktail competition featuring some of the best bartenders in Dallas, hailing from local favorites like Parliament, Kinzo and Victory Social. Judges will include Chído founder Blaine McGowan, Fortaleza rep Stefano Francavilla, Konrad Hartman from Maverick Beverage co., and Chef Samir Dhurandhar from Nick and Sam’s.

Chído means “cool” in Spanish, and the restaurant embraces a laid-back environment that’s focused on informal fun with exceptional service. We received fantastic but unobtrusive service from everyone at Chido, and really enjoyed chatting with our knowledgeable server, Vanessa. Chido Tacos Lounge is located at 7949 Walnut Hill, Suite 130, in Dallas. For more information, including menus and hours, please visit chidodfw.com.