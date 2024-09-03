Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins’ Seventh Annual “You’re Hired Job Fest” Almost 4,000 Jobs Available Immediately

Facebook

DALLAS, Texas —Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, will host the 7th Annual ‘You’re Hired Job Fest” on Thursday, September 5, from 9am-1pm at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75215 (free parking available on-site).

With almost 80 employers signed up and almost 4,000 jobs available, job seekers will have the opportunity to visit with several highly motivated, renowned companies and apply for good living wage jobs. These positions include opportunities in logistics, education, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, business, hospitality, and more with employers such as UPS, FedEx, Dallas County, the City of Dallas, and the City of Irving. Many of these great companies have an immediate need for employees due to the demands on their industry and upcoming holiday season. Come find out about the competitive wages and the possibility for tuition reimbursement and other benefits.

“With an average pay of $21 an hour, including jobs that pay up to $50 an hour, there are some fantastic opportunities at my ‘You’re Hired Job Fest’ this Thursday. Stuck in a dead-end job? As Beyonce says, ‘Partner, let me upgrade you!’ So whether you don’t have job, or want a different one, head on down to Gilley’s Dallas and ‘Come see Clay,’ said Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins.

Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas operates eight centers across Dallas County with a full-time team dedicated to helping citizens find meaningful employment along with opportunities for job training, workplace education, child-care and educational initiatives.