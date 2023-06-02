New Public Transportation in Cedar Hill, STAR Transit Now Available

Facebook

TERRELL, TX— June 2, 2023— STAR Transit, a regional public transit agency, held a ribbon cutting ceremony June 1 to celebrate the expansion of public transportation services in Cedar Hill. Residents can now hail rides within Cedar Hill and connect to other regional transportation networks.

The ceremony was held in collaboration with the Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce and was attended by STAR Transit representatives, city officials, and members of the public. Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit Executive Director, opened the ceremony by highlighting the organization’s long history of providing affordable and reliable public transportation to southern Dallas County.

Stephen Mason, the Mayor of Cedar Hill, followed by saying, “Transportation gives access to opportunity, it moves people, and it’s vital to a growing community. Our collaboration with STAR Transit provides a better way to serve our citizens, especially our seniors and people with disabilities.”

Two service options are available in Cedar Hill. Dial-A-Ride service can be booked one business day to up to two weeks in advance and allows riders to connect to DART and other regional transportation networks. STARNow trips can be booked via the call center or the STARNow app and offer same-day service within the Cedar Hill area.

To book a ride, download the STARNow app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Riders without smartphones can call (817) 631-5278. Se habla español. To learn more about STAR Transit routes and services, visit STARtransit.org.

“We hope the residents of Cedar Hill will take full advantage of the same-day ride service and will think of STAR Transit as an option for on-demand travel in our area,” Mayor Mason concluded before the ribbon cutting.