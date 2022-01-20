Name of Grand Prairie Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Still Not Released

Facebook

Police Continue Investigation of Hit & Run

GRAND PRAIRIE – The City of Grand Prairie Police Department is still not releasing the name of the female victim who was killed Friday by a motorist. The driver did not stop after the incident in the 2300 block of West Main Street.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop for a red light and struck the pedestrian.

Mark Beseda, Public Information Office for the City of Grand Prairie Police Department the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office will release the victim’s identity once next of kin has been notified.

“There are no new updates and no video,” Beseda responded by email. “Just a black car is our only lead.”

No Details on Victim

What Grand Prairie Police do know is the female victim, age not revealed, was in a crosswalk and began crossing the street. As she began crossing a black vehicle traveling west on Main Street did not stop for the red light and struck the woman. The vehicle left the scene and Grand Prairie Police believe the black vehicle was likely a passenger car. They said the vehicle probably sustained damage to the front driver’s side of the car.

The Grand Prairie Police Department are continuing to investigate the fatal traffic collision.

The incident happened this past Friday at around 11 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was not taken to the hospital for injuries.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers who on an average reportedly receive about 250 tips a year are offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.00 for any information leading to the arrest of the driver in the incident from Friday night’s hit and run. Last statistics from Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers from December 2019 revealed the non-profit organization had helped with 291 arrests and had approved $185,177 worth of rewards thanks to tips from anonymous callers.

At the Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers website you can also review Grand Prairie’s 10 most wanted as well as Texas’ 10 most wanted.

Tipsters calling about this past Friday’s incident or other incidents can remain anonymous by calling 972-988-TIPS (8477) or online at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.