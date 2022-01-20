Glenn Heights’ mayor pro tem to speak about Make-A-Wish All-Abilities Park

Facebook

The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit that serves families with special needs

DALLAS – Sonja A. Brown, mayor pro tem of Glenn Heights, Texas, will speak about the new Make-A-Wish All-Abilities park project at the KDD Foundation’s gala this Saturday in Arlington. The event will take place at the Plaza on the Hill beginning at 7 p.m. and include dinner, dancing, live entertainment, a silent auction and guest speakers.

The KDD Foundation is a 501c3 with a mission to serve as a resource to children with special needs and their families who live in the southern parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties. The organization was founded by Desmond Davis in honor of his daughter Kelcie Davis. Kelcie’s Winter Gala will raise funds to help provide more resources to families and children with special needs.

Families who are familiar with the KDD Foundation are excited about the new Make-A-Wish All-Abilities Park, which is anticipated to open in Glenn Heights this summer. The park will include a variety of inclusive playground equipment, shaded areas for rest and play, a music station and more. It is being planned in partnership with Wish to Play, a company that designs playgrounds, treehouses and playsets in the DFW metroplex.

“Kelcie and I were so excited to learn about the new all-inclusive park coming to Glenn Heights,” said Desmond Davis, founder of The KDD Foundation. “We have been to a few all-abilities parks, but nothing in our own backyard, and that’s what makes this different. It’s important for special needs families to have access to resources that are near areas where they work, live, and play.”

The park is being developed on the campus of the new Glenn Heights City Center Project, which combines all existing administrative city facilities and public safety operations into one central location where city services are easily accessible to the public. During the gala, Mayor Pro Tem Sonja A. Brown will provide an overview and update on the all-abilities park and how it can be utilized as a resource by families with special needs who live in the region.

Tickets to the gala can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kelcies-winter-gala-tickets-209714049367. More information about the all-abilities park can be found at https://glennheightstx.gov/425/Make-A-Wish-Park.