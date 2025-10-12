Music Hall at Fair Park Celebrates 100 Years

Facebook

The Music Hall at Fair Park is celebrating its 100th anniversary, marking a full century of artistry and community in the heart of Dallas. Since opening on October 10, 1925, the Music Hall has been a cherished cultural cornerstone presenting world-class entertainment for generations of North Texas audiences, welcoming millions of guests over the last century. The historic venue now enters its centennial year with vigor and a continued commitment to the arts.

Originally built as part of the Texas Centennial Exposition, at its grand opening the Music Hall debuted with Sigmund Romberg’s The Student Prince. Throughout the decades, the Music Hall has hosted key performing arts institutions including The Dallas Opera and The Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Since 1951, the Music Hall has been home to Broadway Dallas, presenting the best of Broadway, concerts, and community programming. Broadway Dallas is hosting a variety of events to honor this milestone anniversary.

City of Dallas Proclamation

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and City Councilman Adam Bazaldua presented Broadway Dallas with a Proclamation formally recognizing the Music Hall’s Centennial and the significance that the venue has had over the last century. City Council and members of the Broadway Dallas leadership team sang happy birthday to the Music Hall to mark the very special moment.

Broadway Dallas invited patrons to share their cherished Music Hall memories on camera. They collected over 100 Centennial Stories that span decades of performances, laughter, and unforgettable moments. These personal reflections paint a vivid picture of the Music Hall’s rich history and its lasting impact on our community. These videos are now available on the Broadway Dallas website at broadwaydallas.org/centennial-stories.

Broadway Dallas and The Dallas Opera

The arts organizations partner to bring audiences Maria Callas in Concert: The Hologram Tour Oct. 31 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. In November 1957, the Dallas Civic Opera (now The Dallas Opera) officially opened with a headlining concert starring Maria Callas at the State Fair Music Hall (now Music Hall at Fair Park). Callas, even then the most famous diva in the world, was accompanied by Maestro Nicola Rescigno and The Dallas Civic Opera Orchestra. Together they dazzled audiences, setting a new artistic precedent for opera stars and companies around the globe. This special event will pay homage to that historic moment in Music Hall history.

In a unique collaboration, Community Beer Co. and Broadway Dallas have partnered to launch a Music Hall 100th Anniversary Commemorative Beer Can to pay homage to the historic venue’s contribution to Dallas’ arts and culture scene, available exclusively at the Music Hall this autumn, while supplies last.

Dallas ISD Day & Dallas County Schools Day

Broadway Dallas, Dallas ISD, The Moody Foundation, and other underwriters expanded the annual district-wide STEAM education program themed around Broadway musicals. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Music Hall, the program was expanded to two performances for the Dallas engagement of THE WIZ. This doubled the program’s reach, supported by corresponding STEAM-based curriculum. Originally launched in partnership with Dallas ISD, this impactful initiative will now include students and educators from across Dallas County. It will build on the strong foundation established by Dallas ISD leadership and their commitment to arts education.

The annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA) program recognizes and spotlights talented student performers from throughout the region through a formal adjudication process and a celebratory TONY Awards®-style performance and awards ceremony. More than $65,000 in scholarships are awarded each year. The program has proven to be a springboard for local talent in the world of professional theatre. Fabiola Caraballo Quijada, the most recent winner in Dallas, won the National High School Musical Theatre Awards. She is currently touring North America as “Juliet” in the hit musical & JULIET. Typically limited to 70 high school productions, this year’s program will be expanded to 100 productions to reflect the Music Hall’s milestone anniversary, making it one of the largest programs of its type in the country.

Annual Broadway Dallas Gala

The annual gala holds special significance this year, as it celebrates two cultural milestones: the centennial anniversary of both the Music Hall at Fair Park and the original publication of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel The Great Gatsby. Together, these timeless institutions will converge in one unforgettable evening of music, storytelling, and community impact. The 2026 Gala celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Music Hall at Fair Park, and featuring a full performance of THE GREAT GATSBY, is Feb. 21, 2026, at the Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now, with proceeds benefiting Broadway Dallas Education: On Stage, In Classrooms, and Throughout the Community. The Education program gives the gift of theater to over 60,000 kids and families in our community who need access to the arts the most.

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region. For more information, please visit broadwaydallas.org.