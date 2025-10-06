Rolling Relief: Paws of War Expands Nationally with Free Veterinary Care to Veterans in Need

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NESCONSET, N.Y. – –Successfully operating the nation’s only free mobile veterinary clinic, Paws of War is expanding nationwide to ensure heroes never have to choose between caring for themselves or their pets. There’s a lot of talk recently about the rising costs of veterinary care, leading many people to struggle to figure out how to pay for the healthcare their pet may need. Many of the country’s military veterans live below the poverty line, making it particularly difficult for them to provide the necessary care their pets need. One group, Paws of War, is bridging the gap to bring much-needed veterinary care to military veterans who need it but find it too difficult to afford.

“This program is absolutely something that the country needs,” said Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. “Without it, we would have military vets giving up their pets or going without other things to try and pay for their care. It’s a struggle that neither of them deserves, and we are happy to step in and provide these heroes with the free care their pets need.”

Paws of War first rolled out its RV veterinary clinic in 2018, and since then, it has provided over 1,000 veterans with free care for their pets. The RV has been in various states on the East Coast, including Florida and North Carolina, with plans to expand their reach nationally. The goal is to help veterans and first responders who are struggling financially to care for their pets and may otherwise be unable to afford the care they need.

The Paws of War mobile clinic is staffed by volunteer professionals, some of whom are military veterans themselves. They provide all types of care, including everything from microchipping to routine exams, ear infections, and beyond. They fill the need that first responders have, helping them ease the burden of trying to make ends meet while also needing veterinary care for their pets.

Importantly, the unit was refurbished by La Boit Specialty Vehicles at no cost to Paws of War, allowing the nonprofit to stretch its resources even further while delivering high-quality care. This contribution ensured that the mobile unit could continue operating safely, reliably, and effectively across multiple states.

Many people who have pets are well aware of the rising costs of care for them, because they have felt the pinch when seeking out services. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the increase in costs has largely been due to factors such as the rising costs of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, new technology, advanced treatments, and the overhead of operating a business, including expenses like rent and utilities.

The costs of pet medical expenses often fall on families, who pay for them out-of-pocket, which can be a struggle for many, especially veterans. According to USAFacts, there are around 1.2 million veterans in the country who are living below the poverty line. This makes it nearly impossible for them to pay for veterinary care for their pets. The paradox, however, is that they often need the pets in their lives because they provide emotional support, as many veterans and first responders suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

In response to this significant challenge facing veterans and first responders, Paws of War stepped in years ago to assist. The free veterinary care they provide to veterans ensures that the veteran won’t have to give up their pet or choose not to pay for other necessary care their pet needs. Their mobile clinic is run out of an RV that was renovated at no charge to them. Their services provide 100% of wellness exams, chip implants, vaccines, and other care at no cost to the veterans and first responders.

“Paws of War has been terrific for Lucky and me. The entire staff has been so kind and wonderful, and truly show their love and devotion to all the pets that I have seen there,” said Army veteran Brian Darren. “I have limited funds available, but many moons ago, I did bring my pets to veterinary offices, and although adequate, the care for Lucky and all other dogs at Paws is superior.”

The mobile clinic is voluntarily staffed by Dr. Hugh Giffords, who is also a U.S. Marine veteran, a former NYPD police officer, and a former FDNY firefighter. A graduate of Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine, he brings expertise and compassion to every patient he treats. His care extends to all pets, including cats, dogs, snakes, and birds. He is dedicated to providing excellent care that helps at both ends of the leash.

The mobile clinic offers free services to veterans, relying on community donations to cover its expenses. To get more information about the organization and make a donation to support their efforts, visit the site at: https://pawsofwar.org/?form=mobileclinic

Paws of War focuses on helping active-duty soldiers and veterans in various ways. They have helped relocate the rescued pets of overseas military members. They have helped veterans with numerous issues, including suicide prevention, service and support dogs, companion cats and dogs, food insecurity, veterinary care, etc. Paws of War has a large, loyal following of supporters and looks forward to working with new corporate sponsors to support these life-saving programs. To donate to help their missions, visit their site at http://pawsofwar.org. Paws of War remains committed to its mission of saving lives, both human and canine, through powerful reunions and unwavering support for veterans.

About Paws of War

Paws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists military members and their pets, rescues and trains dogs to be service dogs, and provides companion animals to veterans and first responders. To learn more about Paws of War and the programs provided or donate, visit its site at http://pawsofwar.org.