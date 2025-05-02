More Than Margaritas, Must Try Cinco De Mayo Cocktails

We all know Tequila takes center stage on Cinco de Mayo, but let’s be honest—the margarita is really trying to steal the show. And hey, I’m not complaining—margaritas rank high on my list of favorite cocktails. But if there were ever a time to ‘mix’ things up, it’s now. So why not shake off the routine and sip something a little different this Cinco de Mayo? Here’s a roundup of refreshing cocktails—margaritas included—to elevate your celebration.
Ponche Caballero
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Partida Blanco
- 1.5 oz Tamarind Soda
- 1.5 oz Pineapple Juice
- 0.5 oz Agave Nectar
- 0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
- Garnish: Pineapple Wedge and Leaves
Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and leaves.
Loco Coco Cooler
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Loca Loka Blanco
- 3 oz Coconut Water
- 0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz Simple Syrup
- Garnish: Lime Wheel and Toasted Coconut Flakes
Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and toasted coconut flakes.
Watermelon Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Bribon Reposado
- 2 oz Watermelon Puree
- 2 oz Grapefruit Soda
- Tajin & Chamoy (*for rimming)
- Garnish: Watermelon Slice
Directions: Use chamoy and tajin to rim the top portion of a rocks glass. Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a watermelon slice.
Mango Marg-a-go-go
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Zarpado Blanco
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz Mango Syrup
- 2 dashes Scrappy’s Firewater Tincture
- Black Sea Salt (*for rimming)
- Garnish: Lime Wheel
Directions: Use a lime wedge and black sea salt to add a half salted rim to your rocks glass. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice.
La Sancha Paloma from Ghost Tequila
- 2 oz Ghost Tequila
- 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
- 0.5 oz hibiscus syrup
- 0.25oz lemon juice
- Splash of Club Soda
- Garnish: Citrus Sugar, Lime Wedge
Directions: Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled, citrus sugar rim glass. Top with soda. Garnish with lime wedge.
Casa Refresher
1.5 oz. Casamigos Cristalino Tequila
1 oz. Fresh Watermelon Juice or 4-5 Fresh Watermelon Chunks (1”)
.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
.25 oz. Simple Syrup
8-10 Mint Leaves
4 Dashes Peychaud’s® Bitters
Garnish Mint Sprig and Watermelon Chunk Through Skewer
Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle fruit/herbs. Add ice, shake vigorously, and fine strain into a rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.
Cantarito
- 1.5 oz 1800 Cristalino
- .5 oz Orange Juice
- .5 oz Grapefruit Juice
- .5 oz Lime Juice
- 3 oz Jarritos Grapefruit Soda