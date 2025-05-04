Spice is Nice, Kick Up Cinco De Mayo With Ghost Tequila Cocktails

Facebook

Ghost peppers in tequila? I was skeptical at first, but after one sip of Ghost Tequila, I was hooked. It’s now my go-to bottle for margaritas and ranch water at home. The subtle heat enhances the flavor without overpowering it, leaving plenty of room to turn up the spice with fresh jalapeño. Of course, it’s also enjoyable on its own, chilled or over ice.

Ghost Tequila is the Perfectly Spicy tequila—crafted with 100% Blue Weber agave and a touch of ghost pepper for the ultimate balance of heat and smoothness. It’s a bartender favorite for crafting bold, unforgettable cocktails that bring the fiesta to life.

Perfectly Spicy™ Margarita

1.5 oz Ghost Tequila

.5 oz Agave Nectar

.75 oz Lime Juice (to taste)

Salt Rim & Lime Garnish



Directions: Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled, Tajín Salt Rim glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

Spicy Watermelon Basil Margarita

1.5 oz Ghost Tequila

.75 oz Lime Juice (to taste)

.50 oz basil Syrup

.75 oz Watermelon Purée

Directions: Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled, Tajín Salt Rim glass.

Spicy Passionfruit Margarita

2 oz Ghost Tequila

1.5 oz Passion Fruit Puree

.75 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

Garnish: Tajín Salt Rim, Lime Wedge

Directions: Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled, Tajín Salt Rim glass. Top with soda. Garnish with lime wedge.

La Sancha Paloma

2 oz Ghost Tequila

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz hibiscus syrup

.25oz lemon juice

Splash of Club Soda

Garnish: Citrus Sugar, Lime Wedge

Directions: Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled, citrus sugar rim glass. Top with soda. Garnish with lime wedge.

La Fresa

2 oz Ghost Tequila

1 oz Lime Juice

1oz strawberry infused simple syrup

topped with Ginger Beer

Garnish: Lime wheel

Directions: Measure and pour all ingredients in a copper mule mug filled with ice. Stir gently. Garnish with lime wheel.

Ghost Tequila is available nationwide across all 50 states, as well as internationally in the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia Pacific. You can find Ghost at major retailers including Total Wine & More, Publix, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and many independent liquor stores and bars across the country.

El Vaquero ( Ranch Water )

1oz Ghost Tequila

.25oz lime juice

1 topo chico bottle

.5oz mango juice

Garnish: lime wedge, tajin around neck of bottle

( cocktail is built in bottle)

Directions: Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled, tajin rim glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

Spicy Bloody Maria

2 oz Ghost Tequila

4 oz Tomato Juice

1/2 oz Lemon Juice, Freshly Squeezed

1/2 Tbsp Prepared Horseradish, To Taste

4 Dashes Worcestershire Sauce

2 Dashes Hot Sauce

1 Pinch Celery Salt

1 Pinch Ground Black Pepper

Garnish: Lime Wedge, Lemon Wedge, Celery Spear, Olives, Tajín Rim

Directions: Add the tequila, tomato juice, lemon juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, celery salt and black pepper to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled, Tajín salt rim glass. Garnish with lime wedge, lemon wedge, celery spear, olives.