Midlothian’s Newest Chick-fil-A Opens November 6

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS (Oct. 30, 2025) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Midlothian community at its newest location on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at 6 a.m. Chick-fil-A, Inc. selected John Millender as the local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Hwy 67 & Main St., marking his second restaurant in the community.

To celebrate the opening, Millender and team are calling on the community to show their spots on opening day! Whether it’s a full cow suit or a simple cow-spotted accessory, Guests of all ages are invited to join the fun. Anyone who visits the restaurant on opening day dressed in cow attire can redeem one free entrée* or kid’s meal inside the restaurant or in the drive-thru.

Located at 1250 W Main St., Chick-fil-A Hwy 67 & Main St. will serve Guests Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, mobile pick-up, third-party delivery and Mobile Thru.

Locally Owned and Operated

“Since opening my first restaurant in 2018, I’ve been honored to bring Chick-fil-A’s signature hospitality to the community I’m proud to call home,” said Millender. “My vision for the new restaurant is to deepen my investment in Midlothian, create more opportunities for Team Members, always do what’s best for Guests and find meaningful ways to say ‘yes’ to the community.”

Millender was born in Amarillo but has spent most of his life in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. He began his Chick-fil-A journey as a Team Member, where he was able to develop professionally and personally. In his role, he served alongside Operators and Team Members who embodied Chick-fil-A’s foundational principles and values and inspired him to pursue a similar career path. In 2018, Millender was selected as the local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Midlothian, which he will continue to operate alongside this new restaurant.

Caring for the Midlothian Community

Millender is committed to giving back to the Midlothian community by:

Celebrating the opening with a $25,000 donation from Chick-fil-A, Inc. to support local hunger relief efforts of North Texas Food Bank, a Feeding America partner food bank, in honor of the new restaurant.



Participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table ® program, which redirects surplus food to local nonprofits, helping to create over 42 million meals nationwide to date.



Creating approximately 90 jobs.

To learn more about careers at Chick-fil-A Hwy 67 & Main St., click here. For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Hwy 67 & Main St., visit the restaurant’s Instagram.

Delicious Food; Outstanding Customer Service

Chick-fil-A is known for creating a remarkable restaurant experience, starting with friendly service, a warm welcome and quality food, including the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich. Restaurants strive to provide a great-tasting meal made with real, whole chicken breast and fresh produce, all grown and sourced with care and prepared throughout the day. For more on Chick-fil-A’s high-quality menu options, click here. For more information about the Brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.

Opening Day Offer Details

*Guests who dress in cow attire on opening day can redeem the offer of one free entrée or kid’s meal inside the restaurant or in the drive-thru. Breakfast offer options are a Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill or 4-ct Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis®. Lunch/dinner offer options are Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, 8-ct Grilled Nuggets, 8-ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets or 5-ct Nugget Kid’s Meal. The offer is limited to one per person in cow attire, per day, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary. See the restaurant for more details.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by local Owner-Operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Chick-fil-A opened its first restaurant in the UK in early 2025 with the goal of launching five locations across the UK within the next two years. The first Singapore restaurant is set to open in late 2025, marking the brand’s entry into Asia.

Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.