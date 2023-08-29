Midlothian’s 3rd Annual Heritage Day Set for Sept. 9

Facebook

In 1976, towns across the nation pulled out all the stops to celebrate the country’s bicentennial year and Midlothian, Texas, was among them. It is the fond memory of a bicentennial party held in downtown Midlothian in July 1976 that inspired Tony Sanders, who was mayor at the time, and the Downtown Business Association (DBA) to organize Midlothian’s Heritage Day, which will be held this year on September 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in downtown Midlothian.

Thanks to a grant from Midlothian’s Community Development Corporation, the event will include a full day of entertainment by drill teams and cheerleaders, dance teams, musical groups, and others, which will be kicked off by a 911 Memorial Ceremony. Activities will also include an antique car show, a Kids Zone with pony and barrel train rides, and community information and merchant vendor booths. A highlight of the event will be a free lunch served at 11 a.m. till food runs out.

Shuttle service will be held all day from Frank Seale Middle School.

For more information about Heritage Day, follow the DBA’s Facebook page for updates