Midlothian Development Authority Notice

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the Midlothian Development Authority, will be received in the offices of Midlothian City Hall, 104 W Ave E, Midlothian, Texas 76065, until 2:00 PM, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2023 for the purpose of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and performing all work required in the construction of the RAILPORT WATER SERVICE IMPROVEMENTS – WARD ROAD TRANSMISSION and other improvements incidental thereto, at which time and place, the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the City of Midlothian for tabulation, checking and evaluation. This project involves approximately 3517 LF of 20” waterline. The project is located in the City of Midlothian, Texas. ONLY PAPER BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Bids are to be addressed to Mike Adams.

Bidders shall submit BIDS in sealed envelopes upon the blank form of proposal furnished. Paper bids shall be delivered to the offices of Midlothian City Hall, 104 W Ave E, Midlothian, Texas 76065. Sealed envelopes shall be marked “RAILPORT WATER SERVICE IMPROVEMENTS – WARD ROAD TRANSMISSION – DO NOT OPEN UNTIL 2:00 PM, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2023”.

The successful BIDDER may be required to submit written evidence, such as financial data, present commitments, and available equipment, and will submit such data within five days of OWNER’S written request.

No bid may be changed, amended, or modified by any means after the above time and date. A bid may be, however, withdrawn and resubmitted any time prior to the time set for receipt of bids.

Bid security in the form of Cashier’s Check, Bid Bond, or other negotiable instrument in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must accompany each bid as a guarantee that, if awarded the contract, the bidder will promptly enter into a contract and execute bonds and insurance as outlined in the specifications and Instructions to Bidders.

PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined without charge at the office of Quiddity Engineering LLC, 2805 Dallas Parkway, Suite 600, Plano, TX 75093 (Quiddity office hours: Monday-Thursday – 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM; Friday – 8:00 AM – 12 PM). Copies of such instruments may be downloaded on-line through CivCast at http://civcastusa.com. Prospective Bidders must register with the procurement website as a plan holder, even if contract documents are obtained from a plan room or other site. All official notifications, addenda and other documents will be offered only through this procurement website.

There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid conference in the Midlothian City Council Chambers, 104 W. Avenue E, Midlothian, Texas 76065 on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with a site visit to begin immediately following the non-mandatory pre-bid conference.

In case of ambiguity or lack of clearness in stating proposal prices, the Owner reserves the right to adopt the most advantageous construction thereof, or to reject any or all bids and to waive any formality in connection therewith. No bid may be withdrawn within ninety (90) days after date on which bids are opened.

ATTENTION: Pursuant to Texas Government Code 2252.908, you must be able to provide Midlothian Development Authority (MDA) with a printed and executed original of a completed Certificate of Interested Parties form (Form 1295) prior to the contract award. Failure to do so will result in MDA’s inability to execute the contract. To complete the disclosure of interested parties form, or for further information, please visit the Texas Ethics Commission’s website at https://www.ethics.state.tx.us.