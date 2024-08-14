Midlothian City Council recognizes Midlothian PD School Resources Unit with Agency of the Year Award

Facebook

MIDLOTHIAN—The first item of business Tuesday night at the Midlothian City Council meeting was the recognition of the Midlothian Police Department School Resource Unit’s earning the 2023-24 State of Texas Agency of the Year Award from the Texas Association of School Resource Officers.

Midlothian Police Chief Carl Smith handed out the awards after Commander Tim Hicks, Director of Safety and Security, told the council this was awarded to the School Resources Unit by an overwhelming majority of the unit’s peers.

Midlothian Mayor Justin Coffman said he and the council were very proud of this department within the Police Department, and the “leadership Commander Hicks has given over the years has been impeccable,” Coffman added. “It was a cutting edge program from what I understand in its infancy and it has grown into probably one of the most proud things of the work here in the city of Midlothian.”

Smith handed out the awards and a department Unit Citation Award for the School Resources Unit.

Each officer also received a chief’s Commendation for Service by Police Chief Carl Smith. Additionally, Commander Timothy Hicks received a citation from Chief Smith for Meritorious Conduct for his leadership as SRO Commander for the Midlothian Police Department from 2019 through 2024.

During public comments, citizen Barbra Ross requested that she not be forced to plant trees at her new home next week, which is a city ordinance, when the temperature is going to be 105 degrees. She requested to do this in October, discussed the cost of the trees, and questioned if the trees would even survive in the summer heat. She added she would do what she said she would do, even so, asking for the several-month postponement.

Resident Robbie Morris spoke and mentioned an event that happened in the city in 1987 regarding a police officer, George Rayfield Jr., who was murdered by two suspects when they discovered he was an undercover narcotics officer. He was shot in the back of the head and left to die. Morris asked the council to, with the completion of the new police facility, name it after this fallen officer as it would mean the city would “never forget this brave young officer who gave the last full measure of devotion for us.”

All consent agenda items passed 6 – 0 in one vote, with Place One Allen Moorman not in attendance, with the exception of item 2024-286, which was pulled for discussion. This item was regarding the City of Midlothian, Midlothian Economic Development (MED), Midlothian Community Development Corporation (MCDC), and Midlothian Development Authority (MDA) Investment Policies, which passed 6 – 0 after further discussion.

The items that passed jointly include the minutes from the City Council meetings of July 23, 26, 30, and August 2, 2024, an ordinance appointing directors for Midlothian Municipal Management District No. 3, a resolution to abandon and vacate portions of a variable width sanitary sewer easement, an ordinance approving the 2024 Annual Service Plan Update to the Service and Assessment Plan, including the assessment roll, for the Redden Farms Public Improvement District (PID), and an ordinance approving the 2024 Annual Service Plan Update to the Service and Assessment Plan, including the assessment roll, for the Westside Preserve Public Improvement District (PID).

The first public hearing 2024-290 was a continuance to consider an ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and zoning map by changing the zoning of 0.888 + acres south of US Highway 287 and west of 14th Street from Community Retail (CR) Zoning District to Planned Development District No. 118 (PD-118) and also to amending and restating the development and use regulations of PD-118. This item passed 6 – 0.

Item 2024-291 considered an ordinance to the use and development of 4610 Whitehead Road, which is +/-2.807 acres of land from Agricultural (A) District to a Single Family Two (SF-2) District, which passed unanimously by the council in attendance.

Item 2024-292 approved an ordinance amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance to amend “Secondary Dwelling Units” relating to the regulation of Secondary Dwelling Units and adding the definition for “Secondary Dwelling Units.”

Staff gave a brief presentation explaining that the council had asked staff to look at secondary dwelling units. These are required to meet 11 criteria, and over the past 10 cases they have had in the past couple of calendar years in the city, each has been approved. The American Planning Association and the American Association of Retired People did a study and recommended accessory dwelling units be considered as an alternative for affordable housing. The Midlothian applicants who have asked for secondary dwelling units have reflected this trend; sometimes, a caretaker will move into this type of dwelling. Special attention was paid to one- or two-acre lots. Staff also looked at other local cities with requirements and found most cities had loosened their requirements.

This item also passed 6 – 0.

Under the regular agenda, items also passed unanimously.

2024-293 was to take a record vote to establish a maximum ad valorem tax rate of $0.650000 and schedule a public hearing regarding the proposed ad valorem tax rate. That public hearing will be held September 10, 2024. It was pointed out this rate will be the maximum ad valorem tax rate named and the city can go below that rate.

The City’s total freeze-adjusted taxable value has been certified at $6,564,923,570, making each penny worth $656,492.

The Ad Valorem Tax Rates Proposed total tax rate: $ 0.650000 includes the proposed Maintenance & Operations (M&O) tax rate: $ 0.343882, the Proposed Interest & Sinking (I&S) tax rate (debt): $ 0.306118, a No New Revenue tax rate: $ 0.571563 and the Voter Approval tax rate (including unused increment rate): $ 0.661018.

Item 2024-294 amended an ordinance for the Midlothian Community Development Corporation’s Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget Appropriations not to exceed $1,264,376 from the Unreserved Fund Balance for the purchase of property at 450 Mt. Zion Road. It was on August 8, 2023, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing Midlothian Community Development Corporation (MCDC) to purchase the land and at that time MCDC had enough savings in FY 22-23 budget account 625-600-955 Special Projects to cover the $1,264,376 purchase. Staff notes indicated “Due to the nature and length of time needed to close on the land, the purchase did not occur until FY 23-24. In FY 23-24, $4,300,250 was budgeted in line with item 625-600-955. As there are traditionally significant funds left over at year end in this line item, staff determined it would wait and see what was spent throughout the year before deciding if a budget amendment was needed. After new expenditures were presented and approved at the most recent MCDC meeting, it is determined a budget amendment will in fact be needed. A budget amendment in the amount of $1,264,376 from the use of unreserved fund balance is proposed.”

Item 2024-295 amended a Code of Ordinances “Electioneering at Polling Location on City Property” to establish new regulations for placement of a tent, canopy, or temporary structure on city-owned property. Staff said it did shrink the area for the election while also splitting parking in half. There are now four rows of parking at the Conference Center designated for voting.

2024-296 authorized the City Manager to enter into an agreement with Workplace Solutions, Inc. for furniture, fixtures and equipment in the amount of $72,241.17 for the City Hall and Library and item 2024-297 approved contracts with Johnson Technical Services (JTS) and Granicus for the migration of the Microwave Links for Fire Station 2 and Fire Station 3 and the Swagit equipment from the old City Hall to the new City Hall in the amount of $47,871.27 plus a 10% contingency of $4,787.13 for a total not to exceed $52,658.40.

Finally, the council passed item 2024-298 to amend the City of Midlothian’s Fiscal Year 2023- 2024 General Fund Budget Appropriations not to exceed $85,000.00 from the Unreserved Fund Balance to purchase approximately 20 patrol rifles, eight shotguns, along with hardware and optics. The amount is repaid by participating City of Midlothian Police Officers who participate in the purchase program. It was explained that the Gun Buy Program is an initiative by the City to streamline and standardize the procurement of firearms for law enforcement officers.

Three items were listed for Executive Session discussion, but only one item was discussed regarding the purchase of property. Council approved an agreement to purchase a .005-acre tract of land at the street right-of-way in Mockingbird Estates Phase One for $2000 and payment for all closing costs.

A second motion was made and passed to purchase a .10 tract of land for street waterway and a 8.088 tract of land for a permanent waterline easement as well as a .088 acre tract of land for temporary construction easement in the Tucker Survey abstract number 1096 for $17,500 as part of the Mockingbird Lane Construction Project also to include closing costs.