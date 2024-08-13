ARTHRITIS FOUNDATION NAMES NEW LEADERSHIP IN NORTH TEXAS

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A native Texan is taking over the reins for the Arthritis Foundation in North Texas. Emily Perry is the new Executive Director, heralding a transformative era in the organization’s dedication to supporting individuals affected by arthritis across the DFW metroplex and north Texas.

Perry has an extensive background in not-for-profit leadership across north and south/central Texas, including the March of Dimes. Her passion in championing solutions for health-related challenges and dedication to educating Texans on available resources makes Perry a natural fit for the Arthritis Foundation.

“Assuming the role of Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation in North Texas is an immense privilege,” Perry said. “I am excited to collaborate with our dedicated team and community partners to empower those affected by arthritis and drive meaningful change within and beyond our communities.”

Perry is hitting the ground running to build new outreach connections and also to organize the Jingle Bell Run in December, which is a signature fundraising event for the Arthritis Foundation. This family-friendly event will feature a 5K and smaller at the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Registration and event details can be found at www.jinglebellrun.org/northtexas.

“With one in four adults in North Texas dealing with some form of arthritis, this disease has become the #1 cause of disability nationwide,” Perry said. “Chances are you know someone who is facing this health challenge, and our mission will be to ramp up the dialogue to connect people with resources to help at work, at school or at home.”