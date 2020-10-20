Midlothian Christmas Spirit Raffle, Shop Local-Give Back

Shop Local This Holiday Season

Every year we encourage our readers to consider local stores for their holiday gifts. However, this year it’s even more important to consider their small boutique downtown, or the family owned business.

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have launched the first ever Christmas Spirit Raffle encouraging residents to shop local in preparation for this holiday season. Local stores in Midlothian are putting together holiday wreaths, table-top trees, and full-size trees to display in their stores during the month of November.

Shoppers will purchase raffle tickets in the stores for $5 each to win their favorite displays. Each location will announce their winners on December 2.

Tune in to the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page and Twitter to find out if you won!

Proceeds of the Raffle will be donated to the Christmas Angel Tree coordinated by Manna House. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas Gifts to families that may not be able to provide surprises for their little ones this year.

Amy Tounget with Amy Tounget Insurance Company stated, “The Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to be a catalyst for local economy and provide resources for local businesses and the community. The Christmas Spirit Raffle will do both.”

Ms. Tounget has been a leader for this effort as a committed member of the Chamber Ambassadors program.

“The town will be festive with Christmas decorations out! Our businesses and citizens will benefit from the spirit of giving and community while shopping local,” said Haleigh Bush-Kurth of Century 21/Judge Fite. Haleigh was the co-chair of the Chamber Ambassadors program 2018-2020.

Midlothian businesses are buzzing with excitement to participate in the shop local campaign. Small businesses took immense hits during the economic downturn and have begun the long road to recovery.

Interspect Home Inspection’s Tasha Reed said, “Shopping local this holiday season will have a significant positive impact on the small businesses that give Midlothian it’s small town charm.”

Beginning November 2, stop by the following businesses to participate and win (more to join!):

