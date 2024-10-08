Midlothian Announces Opening Date of Midlothian Public Library & New City Hall

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Midlothian’s brand-new City Hall and Library are finally ready to open after 19 months of construction! The doors will officially open on Monday, November 18, at 215 N. 8th Street. As we get closer to the big day, here are a few important updates to keep in mind:

The A.H. Meadows Library, which has been housed in Midlothian High School, will close to the public after business hours on Saturday, November 2. It will reopen in its new location at 215 N. 8th Street on November 18 at 10 a.m., with a new name—Midlothian Public Library—and a new logo aligned with the city’s brand. The phone number is also changing to (972) 775-7080. Don’t worry, though! The library in Midlothian High School will remain open for students, faculty, and staff.

City services at the current City Hall will close on Friday, November 15 and reopen across the street at the new location on Monday, November 18.

If you’re a water or sewer customer with a bill due on November 15, there’s good news! The payment deadline has been extended to November 19 at 8 a.m.

When visiting the new City Hall, you can enter from either the west or east entrances.

New parking lots are located on the west side of City Hall, next to the west entrance, and there’s another lot accessible from West Avenue F. Street parking will also be available around the City Hall and Library.

For information about library events, digital resources, or how to get a library card, visit the library’s website or follow them on social media.

And don’t forget to mark your calendars! There will be a community grand opening celebration for the new City Hall and Library on December 7 at 10 a.m. More details will be announced soon!