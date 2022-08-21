2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian Class Announced

Leadership Midlothian 2022-2023

Midlothian, TX, August 19, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian class.

Leadership Midlothian is a 10-month program dedicated to providing an in-depth look into Midlothian and Ellis County. Students will learn about local systems while networking with community leaders and other professionals.

The group meets once a month for a days-worth of activities dedicated to one focus of the community. Members of the 2021-2022 Leadership Midlothian class will host this year’s activities per tradition. This year’s course is co-chaired by Chamber board members John Knight and Whitney Krupala.

“We are very excited for this year’s Leadership Midlothian class,” Chamber President Melissa Shook said. “As a former class member, I am looking forward to seeing how this program impacts these local professionals.”

This year’s class includes: Jean Rogers (Navarro College), Chris Wilson (Curis Functional Health), Michelle Stanley (Century 21 Judge Fite), Sabrina Johnson (Baylor Scott &amp; White Medical Center), Natalie Phelps (Midlothian Economic Development), Brenda Randle (Primerica), Eric Janzen (Keller Williams, Janzen Group), Karen Lionberger-Stevens (Walmart), Whitney Holloway (Methodist Midlothian Medical Center), Angela Lopez (Elite Foot &amp; Body), Lauren Bannister (Midlothian Chamber of Commerce), Meredith Backus (Gerdau), Elizabeth Calvo (Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins &amp; Mott, LLP), Casey Harding (Hill Financial Group), Megan Murphy (Gerdau), Amanda Warren (Old Republic Title).

 

