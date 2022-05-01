USPS Hosts Events to Support Community Small Businesses

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS, TX — Post Offices across the nation are hosting events during the month of May to demonstrate how the U.S. Postal Service continues to create easy and affordable services designed to help small businesses grow. The Postal Service recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they help create, and the quality of life they provide in every ZIP Code across the nation. That is why the USPS will support the spirit and success of small business owners by hosting Grow Your Business Days. We invite small business owners to the local Grow Your Business Days event scheduled as follows:

Texas 1 GYBD Events Date Post Office Address Street Address City and State Zip Codes Time 4/28/2022 Flower Mound 2300 Olympia Dr Flower Mound 75028 11:00am-2:30pm 4/28/2022 Flower Mound 2300 Olympia Dr Flower Mound 75028 11:00am-2:30pm 5/3/2022 Denton 101 E McKinney Denton Tx 75201 11:00am-2:30pm 5/3/2022 Denton 101 E McKinney Denton Tx 75201 11:00am-2:30pm 5/5/2022 Lewisville 194 Civic Lewisville Tx 75067 11:00am-2:30pm 5/5/2022 Lewisville 194 Civic Lewisville Tx 75067 11:00am-2:30pm 5/10/2022 Valley Ranch 8501 MacArthur Irving TX 75063 11:00am-2:30pm 5/10/2022 Valley Ranch 8501 MacArthur Irving TX 75063 11:00am-2:30pm 5/12/2022 Coppell 450 S Denton Coppell Tx 75019 11:00am-2:30pm 5/12/2022 Carrollton 2030 E Jackson Rd Carrollton Tx 75006 11:00am-2:30pm 5/17/2022 Wildcat 2901 W Parker Rd Plano Tx 75023 11:00am-2:30pm 5/17/2022 Grapevine 2351 William D Tate Ave Grapevine Tx 76051 11:00am-2:30pm 5/19/2022 Northwest Plano 3905 Hedgcoxe Rd Plano Tx 75025 11:00am-2:30pm 5/19/2022 Colleyville 1501 Hall Johnson Rd Colleyville Tx 76034 11:00am-2:30pm

“Your Business is Our Business” when it comes to helping small businesses grow. We offer numerous solutions to assist with marketing efforts, such as Every Door Direct Mail and new and exciting mailing innovations for advertising, in addition to continuing to provide shipping solutions, such as Priority Mail, that help small businesses ship economically and confidently.

For more than two centuries, the Postal Service has been helping small businesses grow and supporting Main Streets everywhere through the highs and the lows. This year’s scheduled event is designed to address the unique needs of small businesses, even during these challenging times. At this one-day event, you’ll have the ability to:

Learn how USPS® products and services can help grow your business.

Discover how to bring Post Office convenience to your office.

Network with fellow small businesses in your community.

Business owners unable to attend can learn more about how USPS can help to grow their business at www.usps.com/smallbusiness. While visiting our website, please check out all the tools and applications we offer specifically with small businesses in mind.