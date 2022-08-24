Methodist Richardson kicks off $46M emergency department project

Facebook

Expansion adds 18 suites and 80,000 square feet for new pharmacy and lab services

RICHARDSON — Methodist Richardson Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $46 million project to expand its busy emergency department.

The project will help the hospital care for more than 55,000 patients each year — up 12% from just last year — and first responders were well-represented at the groundbreaking with the city’s police and fire chiefs, as well as Mayor Paul Voelker, all in attendance.

“Methodist is so proud and appreciative of our relationship with the City of Richardson and the surrounding communities,” said Chief Executive Officer James C. Scoggin, Jr. “You have embraced us, and we are excited to keep growing with you.”

The project will add about 25,000 square feet of space to treat trauma patients and 18 new suites to the existing emergency department. It will also include 80,000 square feet to accommodate the hospital’s new pharmacy, as well as laboratory services.

“This part of Collin County is booming, and this expansion will allow Methodist Richardson to stay ahead of the growth curve,” said Pamela Stoyanoff, MBA ,CPA, FACHE, President and Chief Operating Officer, Methodist Health System.

Construction is set to begin this fall with an anticipated completion date in 2024. This is the third major expansion since the 312-bed acute-care hospital opened in 2014.

“Over 50% of our admissions come through our emergency department, so it’s essentially the front door of our hospital,” said Methodist Richardson President Ken Hutchenrider, FACHE. “We are growing to allow our ED to more effectively serve our growing region.”

Methodist Richardson offers personalized healthcare services for every stage of life and every state of health, from a Level III neonatal intensive care unit to highly specialized cancer treatment and everything in between. It’s about advanced care that’s close to home — care that you can trust.

Expansion highlights:

· 80,000 square feet of space for new Laboratory and Pharmacy

· 25,000 square feet of remodeled space for additional ED beds

· Additional trauma treatment areas