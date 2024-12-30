Measure for Measure, Shakespeare Dallas’ Production Opens at Theatre Three Jan. 8

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Measure for Measure, presented by Shakespeare Dallas, and directed by Jenni Stewart, will be onstage at The Norma Young Arena Stage at Theatre Three January 8-26, 2025. The production is considered one of Shakespeare’s “tragicomedies” due to a shift in tone, “Measure for Measure” marks the first indoor winter production for Shakespeare Dallas since 2020.

Plot Synopsis: Step into a world of intrigue, justice, and moral complexity with Shakespeare in the Round’s bold new production of Measure for Measure. It’s filled with political corruption, desire, and harsh societal norms as a Duke provides divine intervention when Vienna is beset with brothels and loose morality.

Measure for Measure Company

The cast of Measure for Measure includes Ethan Norris as Duke, Brandon Whitlock as Father Thomas, Adrian Godinez as Escalus, Carson Wright as Angelo, T.A. Taylor as 1st Gentleman, Elbow, and Bernardine, Adrian Godinez as 2nd Gentleman and Abhorson, Omar Padilla as Lucio and Prisoner, Nicole Berastequi as Mistress Overdone, Mother Superior, Provost, and Juliet, Brandon Whitlock as Pompey, Caitlin Chapa as Deputy Justice, Francisca, and Mariana, Doak Rapp as Claudio, Froth, and Ragozine, and Mikaela Baker as Isabella and Kate Keepdown.

The design and production team includes Jenni Stewart as Director, Korey Kent as Scenographer/Costume Designer, Jeffrey Schmidt, Aaron Johansen as Lighting Designer, Kellen Voss as Sound Designer, Zareen Afzaal as Props Designer, Nathan Autrey as Intimacy Director, Cherish L. Robinson as Music Director/Composter, Claire Boschert as Stage Manager, Emilie Johns as Assistant Stage Manage, Nick Lafleur as Wardrobe Supervisor, and James Stroman as House Manager.

The approximate run time for Measure for Measure is 1 hour and 45 minutes with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets cost $20 for students, $26 for members, $30 for seniors, and $38 for general admission. In addition, $15 discounted rush tickets will be available at the box office 30 minutes before the start of each performance.

Shakespeare Dallas

New membership to Shakespeare Dallas includes such perks as access to all Shakespeare in the Park shows. Membership also includes discounts on additional programming such as staged readings, tickets to Shakespeare in the Round and Music in the Park, and a free gift from the Shoppe. Invitations to exclusive member events, and bonus tickets to share with friends are also included.

For more than 50 years, Shakespeare Dallas has entertained North Texas with exciting and accessible indoor and outdoor theatre, integrated school programs, community events, and cultural enrichment. Performing for more than 25,000 attendees each year, Shakespeare Dallas is best known for the beloved Shakespeare in the Park series, producing quality works the way Shakespeare was meant to be enjoyed: under the stars. For more information about Shakespeare Dallas, please visit shakespearedallas.org.