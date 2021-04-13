Texas Education Agency Looks to Secure Multiple ISPs for Connect Texas Program

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

TEA Works to Connect More Texas Students To Broadband Internet

Austin, Texas (April 13, 2021) – Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas) applauds the efforts of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to connect all Texas students in need. The Region 4 Education Service Center (ESC) just released an RFP on behalf of the Agency for TEA’s Connect Texas Program.

“We are excited to see this proactive and forward-thinking initiative,” said Jennifer Harris, State Program Director, CN Texas. “This is an unprecedented effort to do a bulk purchase of broadband subscriptions on a massive, statewide scale. For that reason alone, this program could be a game-changer for Texas students.”

According to the RFP, the TEA Connect Texas Program is specific to Texas K-12 Local Education Agencies (LEAs) and will include internet service as well as equipment needed to offer fixed broadband internet to “economically disadvantaged kindergarten through 12th grade households in Texas.” That includes offering bandwidth of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload which is the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) definition of high-speed internet, also called broadband.

“This program could be a game-changer for Texas students.”

“All of us at Connected Nation Texas would encourage Internet Service Providers to review and respond to this RFP,” said Harris. “This effort will take multiple, if not dozens, of contracts with the Texas Education Agency to ensure that students across the state have access to the internet they need for remote learning—that includes both classroom instruction and addressing the homework gap many kids were experiencing even before the pandemic.”

Internet Service Providers interested in responding to the RFP have until Tuesday, May 4 to do so. Interested parties should go to the following webpage to request a copy of the RFP: https://public.omniapartners.com/solicitations

To learn more about CN Texas, email Harris at [email protected] or visit the CN Texas website at www.connectednation.org/texas.

Comments

comments