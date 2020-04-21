Governor Abbott Says There Are 500,000 Open Jobs in Texas

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on job openings in the Lone Star State and outlined resources for Texans seeking employment due to the economic effects of COVID-19. The Governor also announced that nearly 500,000 job openings are currently listed on WorkInTexas.com, a powerful online job matching and workforce solution system developed by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). This system provides fast access to a complete set of employment tools in one website where job seekers can browse job postings, find education and training, and complete resumes and state applications.

The Governor presented different industries and certain employers that are hiring in each region of Texas and announced that many companies — including H-E-B, Amazon, and Randalls — are hiring statewide. Governor Abbott also discussed additional resources available through the 28 local workforce development boards located throughout the state of Texas. The local workforce solutions offices are also available to employers of all sizes who can receive assistance in recruiting, identifying, and hiring qualified individuals. These services are available to both employers and job seekers at no cost.

Job seekers can visit Texas Economic Development and Tourism’s Texas Jobs page for links to all 28 local workforce development boards. The webpage also contains additional COVID-19 resources for employers and job seekers alike.

“As we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, we are also working to alleviate the severe economic devastation that has impacted so many Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “People are ready to get to work and earn a paycheck again, and the State of Texas is committed to connecting Texans with the many job opportunities that exist throughout the state. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission, our local workforce organizations, and businesses across the state who are working tirelessly to connect Texans with job openings during these challenging times.”

Save

Comments

comments