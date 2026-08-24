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Maple Leaf Diner LTO Menu Offers

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Jo Ann Holt
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Maple Leaf LTO menu
Photo courtesy Maple Leaf Diner

Maple Leaf Diner introduced a new Summer Sips beverage lineup in July. The LTO menu features three seasonal drinks inspired by nostalgic summer flavors. See below for the lineup:

• Toasted Coconut Latte – $8: Inspired by the diner’s Toasted Coconut Pie, this latte features toasted coconut and vanilla flavors, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut.
• Peaches & Cream Soda – $7: Sprite blended with peach purée and vanilla syrup, topped with soft whip and a dehydrated lemon and lime garnish.
• Dole Whip Pineapple Mimosa – $8: Champagne and pineapple juice topped with soft whip.

National Waffle Day at Maple Leaf Diner

ML Diner waffle
Photo courtesy Maple Leaf Diner

Maple Leaf Diner celebrates National Waffle Day Aug. 24 (and everyday at Dallas’ favorite Canadian diner) with several special menu items. Known for taking diner favorites to the next level, their menu features such iconic items as Chicken, Bacon & Waffles (featured in Paula Deen Magazine): Hand-breaded fried chicken breast strips served on Belgian waffles, topped with bacon, strawberries, whipped cream, and cream puffs.

Pictured above, the Country Sausage Waffle – chicken, fried chicken breast strips and smoked country sausage served on a stack of Belgian waffles, topped with cream puffs.

Another fan favorite is Maple Leaf’s Steak Waffle (featured on Food Network’s Incredible Edible America): Boneless blade steak fried and layered on a fresh waffle with sautéed peppers and onions, white gravy, Canadian bacon, and cream puffs.

Maple Leaf Diner opened in 2015 after owner Michael Delaurier—an experienced restauranteur and native of Windsor, Ontario, Canada couldn’t find food in his wife’s hometown of Dallas that felt like home. Maple Leaf Diner features scratch-made traditional diner delights with a sprinkle of Canadian favorites such as: poutine (hand-cut French fries topped with cheese curds and smothered in house-made beef gravy), Canadian peameal bacon (the REAL Canadian bacon), butter tarts, Nanaimo bars.

There’s also a sprinkle of requested southern favorites like their famous Chicken, Bacon and Waffles and mozzarella sticks. For more information about Maple Leaf Diner, including hours, menus and special events, please visit Mldiner.com.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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