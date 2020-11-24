Dallas Arboretum expands Christmas Village

Dallas Arboretum’s 23-foot tall German Christmas Pyramid is the newest addition to the magical Holiday at the Arboretum, powered by Reliant. The Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village has expanded to include new shops and attractions for the holidays. Three new shops include an Edelweiss Haus with food and drink, a Chocolate Shop, and a Toy Shop.

The Christmas Village is inspired by European Christmas Markets, or Christkindlmarket. More than 17 charming shops and façades represent a quaint European hamlet. The handcrafted German-built Christmas pyramid, decorated with hand-carved elements and beautiful lighted motion on every level, is the focal point of the Christmas Village.

Each house measures 16 to 19 feet tall, large enough for several children and adults to enter at a time. During the day, children can learn from the portrayals of the shops’ interiors on its muralled walls, have fun and explore these shops as they would a playhouse. At night, The Christmas Village shines with a holiday glow of lights strung throughout the trees and outlining the roof of each shop

Dallas Arboretum’s Christmas Village

Dallas Arboretum’s Christmas Village opens November 27 and runs through December 31. Tickets are required, and carefully timed for social distancing. No walk-ups will be admitted. Purchase tickets online at dallasarboretum.org, or call 214-515-6615

German artisans from Erzgebirge region created the octagon-shaped Christmas Pyramid. Carving each figure by hand, 15 workers spent 2,150 hours to design and build this handmade, one-of-a-kind pyramid. Each of the four levels spins and is illuminated by four candles.

Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, “We wanted to add another show-stopping feature to the popular Christmas Village, and this colorful Christmas Pyramid is that ‘wow factor.’ There is no other one like it in the world, and we invite many to experience the holidays at the Dallas Arboretum.”

Christmas Pyramid

1st level (bottom) features a nativity scene of the Holy Family with Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, Three Wise Men, a donkey, and a camel. 2nd level: Six unique flower children, each holding a beautiful flower symbolizing the Dallas Arboretum’s ties.

3rd level: Four shop keepers are depicted on this level. Resembling nutcrackers, these include an apothecary (pharmacist), a cobbler, a clock maker and a book maker. 4th level: Four sweet angels play their trumpets on the top level, with a spinning propeller at the very top

Visit dallasarboretum.org/holiday for more information and a full listing of holiday events and activities.

