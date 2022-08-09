“Mamma Mia! Opens Aug. 24 at Majestic Theatre

Facebook

Mamma Mia!, presented by Lyric Stage, opens Aug. 24 at the historic Majestic Theatre in Dallas, and runs through Aug. 28. The hit musical production is directed by Lyric Stage Executive Artistic Director Christopher J. Deaton, and features an entirely local cast. Tickets are $28 for preview performances, and $38 for regular performances.

The story of Sophie, a young woman in search of her birth father on the eve of her wedding, Mamma Mia! features a soundtrack of ABBA’s biggest hits. Sophie’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings chaos, love, and laughter—plus a lot of singing and dancing—to their sunny Greek island. Her search also brings the unexpected twenty-year reunion of three men from her mother’s past.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, plus some songs with Stig Anderson (all of ABBA fame), Mamma Mia! features a book by Catherine Johnson. The musical was originally conceived by Judy Cramer. Since debuting in 1999, Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide. It ran on Broadway for 14 years, becoming the 9th longest-running show in Broadway history.

The show includes such hits as “Super Trouper,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and “Mamma Mia.” In 2008, the musical was adapted into the hit film of the same name, starring Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, and Meryl Streep as her mother, Donna.

Mamma Mia! at Lyric Stage

Lyric Stage’s production is directed by Christopher J. Deaton and choreographed by Kelly McCain. The orchestra will be led by the production’s Music Director, Vonda K. Bowling, and Bruce Greer will serve as the production’s Musical Supervisor. Lighting Design will be by Scott Guenther, Sound Design & Engineering by Jorge Guerra, and Costume Design & Coordination by Megan A. Liles. Mamma Mia! is produced by Lyric Stage Producer Catherine Carpenter Cox & Lyric Stage Executive Artistic Director Christopher J. Deaton.

The cast is led by Presley Duyck as Sophie Sheridan and Mary Gilbreath Grim as her mother, Donna Sheridan. Playing Sophie’s potential dads are Aaron Mateo Arroyo as Sam Carmichael, Cody Alarcón as Bill Austin, and Sergio Antonio Garcia as Harry Bright. The cast also features Megan A. Liles as Tanya and Samantha Padilla as Rosie. Dwight Taylor as Sky, Michael Alonzo as Pepper, Danny Vanegas as Eddie, Jéssica Webba as Ali, Thi Le as Lisa, and Lucas Haupert as Father Alexandrios are also featured.

Ensemble Members

Rounding out the company and ensemble are Carissa Aguila, Eden Grace Barrus, Annie Olive Cahill, Edward Michael Escamilla, Stephanie Felton, Victoria Gomez, Hunter Hurt, Spencer Laboda, Andrew Nicolas, Colin Phillips, Ryan Ramirez, Reyna Sanchez, Cari Walton, and Kelsey Jordan Ward.

Performances are Wed., Thurs., Fri. and Sat. Aug. 24-28 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees at 2:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Preview night is Aug. 25. Tickets are available at TicketDFW.com or by calling 214-871-5000. All performances are at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm Street

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 by Founder Steven Jones with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form. In its 25+ year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, including 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. As Lyric Stage looks to its next 25 years, Producers Catherine Carpenter Cox and Christopher J. Deaton will continue to uphold Lyric Stage’s mission by looking for ways to evolve and grow in the ever-changing landscape of the arts, so that future audiences and generations will have access to and be able to experience the American Musical.