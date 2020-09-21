Macy’s Offers Round Up & Exclusive Items To Benefit BCRF

Shop Limited Items For Breast Cancer Awareness At Macy’s

NEW YORK, NY – Sept. 21, 2020 – This October, Macy’s customers and colleagues will ban together to support breast cancer awareness and research by shopping exclusive limited-edition pink products online at The Pink Shop as well as rounding up their in-store purchase or donating online to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Impacting 2.1 million women each year, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women around the globe. BCRF’s mission is to end breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research.

Since 2003, Macy’s colleagues and customers have raised more than $14.7 million for BCRF, translating to 295,000 valuable research lab hours. Throughout October, Macy’s will offer customers the opportunity to donate online at macys.com or round-up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate their change to support BCRF (from Oct. 1-15) and Pink Pony, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s global initiative in the fight against cancer (from Oct. 16-25).

“Macy’s has always been a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Now more than ever, Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s vital research is crucial to improve outcomes and save lives for those impacted by breast cancer,” said Sam Di Scipio, senior director of giving and volunteerism at Macy’s. “Our customers and colleagues can make a difference by shopping The Pink Shop or rounding up their purchase. Each cent matters to achieve a future beyond breast cancer.”

The Pink Shop

Additionally, beginning on September 27, customers can shop for the cause by visiting The Pink Shop, an online store featuring charitable pink fashion, jewelry and beauty products supporting a variety of organizations committed to breast cancer awareness. Customers can shop pink perfection beauty products from Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder and L’Oreal as well as jewelry and men’s and women’s merchandise from designers such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex and Wacoal.

“Every two minutes a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Myra Biblowit, BCRF president and CEO. “Macy’s support has propelled critical research forward, unquestionably saving lives. Now, as research faces the most challenging times ahead, their support ensures that BCRF can continue supporting the breakthroughs our loved ones may depend on.”

Representing this year’s campaign is breast cancer thriver and mother of two Davina McNaney, who has showcased the impact of vital research and has raised awareness across the country – all by running for the cause. Since her diagnosis in 2012, McNaney has raised more than $53,000 for BCRF, running across seven states, completing 100 “mile to 50K” Ultra-marathons and hosting Pink Takeover Workouts to celebrate personal triumph over cancer and encourage others to donate to make a difference. Customers can learn more about BCRF by visiting macys.com/macysgives.

