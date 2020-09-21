Permenter Teacher Shows Technology Expertise During COVID-19 Pandemic

CEDAR HILL, TX- Tamara Williams’ original plan was to become a computer applications teacher.

She thoroughly enjoys teaching English at Permenter Middle School, but the skills that she learned as a computer educator have been very helpful in the age of online Flex Learning.

Earlier this month, Williams was on the phone with a parent for two hours, working to resolve technology issues related to Flex Learning.

“I’m dedicated to my job, and I’m always going to do that,” Williams said. “I’ve always been tech-savvy. The fact that I am a parent (of two daughters) has helped me connect with parents.”

Williams, who grew up in Dallas and Tyler, graduated from Texas Woman’s University in Denton with a Business Administration degree and a minor in English.

Although she was always interested in becoming an educator, she chose the corporate route after college, working in customer service and account management.

While Williams liked those jobs, she always felt something was missing.

She began as a substitute teacher in Fort Worth, but it was a long commute from the Dallas area.

Soon, she became a long term substitute at Permenter, teaching computer applications.

A Love for ELAR

Toward the end of the school year, Williams learned that the campus needed a sixth grade English Language Arts (ELAR) teacher. She quickly became certified to teach English and has been happy with the decision.

“I found myself falling in love with ELAR,” Williams said. “I still have a lot to learn but I have a very good supportive team. If I have a question, people answer it, and we work together on a lot of things. I love my school.”

Williams said navigating Flex Learning has had its challenges, but she credits the scholars with their willingness to learn. Many scholars are showing up for the online tutoring sessions.

“We are finding ways to motivate them remotely,” Williams said.

