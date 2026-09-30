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Lyda Hill Receives 2026 Pride of Texas Award from State Fair of Texas

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Jo Ann Holt
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Lyda Hill receives Pride of Texas Award
Photo courtesy State Fair of Texas

Lyda Hill, a life-long entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for science-driven solutions to global challenges, was awarded the 2026 Pride of Texas Award by the State Fair of Texas. The award was presented in front of the Hall of State at Fair Park during the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 State Fair of Texas.

Established in 2014, the Pride of Texas Award honors individuals or organizations that exemplify the qualities Texans hold dear: resilience, loyalty, generosity, and selflessness. This year’s recipient personifies what it means to be Texan, building businesses, investing in science and innovation, supporting nonprofits, and helping communities across Texas and beyond.

“Lyda has shown us that being a great Texan is about more than success. It is about leaving Texas better than you found it,” said Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas, as she announced this year’s award recipient.

Lyda Hill Philanthropies

A Dallas native and member of the Giving Pledge, Hill has dedicated her career and personal wealth to empowering science–driven solutions and strengthening communities across Texas. Since founding Hill World Travel in 1967, her visionary efforts have expanded into groundbreaking investments across health, education, and regional infrastructure. Helping revitalize the historic Fort Worth Stockyards in the 1990s, as well as revitalizing Pegasus Park in Dallas into a social impact and biotech hub, her commitment to Texas communities through Lyda Hill Philanthropies has helped connect surplus Texas produce with people who need fresh food and make public greenspaces available to more residents throughout the city.

The 2026 Pride of Texas Award was presented to Hill in recognition of her extraordinary impact across the Lone Star State. As the Most Texan Place on Earth®, the State Fair of Texas proudly honors Hill and her embodiment of Texan spirit, resilience, generosity, and care for her community.

“We honor those who embody the strength and dedication that improve our communities every day,” said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber. “Lyda Hill’s life work serves as an enduring inspiration, proving that through commitment and generosity we can build a brighter future for all Texans.”

This year’s Pride of Texas Award recipient aims to change the world by taking on the impossible, making a difference and creating solutions for the better of the place she calls home.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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