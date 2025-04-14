Love Is Sweet For Texas Couple Preparing To Become Mr. & Mrs. Blizzard

BEDFORD, Texas – (April 14, 2025) – When Olivia Morris fell in love with Bradley Blizzard, she had no idea her future last name would lead to a dreamy collaboration with one of the most iconic treats in America. The couple, set to marry this May in Texas, share a sweet love story — and a name that’s impossible to ignore. Soon, Olivia will become Mrs. Blizzard, and thanks to the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council (TDQOC), their wedding season is getting the royal Blizzard treatment.

It all started with a TikTok. Olivia tagged Dairy Queen Texas, asking the beloved brand to be part of their big day — and the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council responded with an enthusiastic “yes!” What began as a playful post turned into a heartfelt partnership, with TDQOC embracing the opportunity to celebrate the soon-to-be Mr. & Mrs. Blizzard with a series of unforgettable moments.

“From the moment we saw Olivia’s TikTok, we knew we had to say ‘I do’ to this sweet idea,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “It’s not every day you meet a couple whose last name is Blizzard. We’re thrilled to help make their journey to the altar as joyful and memorable as possible.”

From a whimsical engagement photoshoot at a DQ restaurant in Texas to supporting their bachelor and bachelorette parties with personalized merch, gift cards and a custom “Mrs. Blizzard” jacket, TDQOC is helping turn Olivia and Bradley’s sweet dreams into reality.

“After tagging @dairyqueentx in a TikTok, we were pleasantly surprised by the opportunity to collaborate with such an iconic brand,” said bride-to-be Olivia Morris. “As avid fans of sweet treats – especially the Blizzard Treat – this partnership comes at a special time in our lives and has been such a dream!  We are incredibly grateful for the love and creativity the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council has poured into making our wedding season unforgettable.”

Meet the Couple: Olivia Morris & Bradley Blizzard

–       Met on July 3, 2021
–       Reside in a Dallas suburb
–       Bradley works in finance for an automotive company
–       Olivia works for a pharmaceutical company
–       He’s originally from Florida; she grew up in Illinois
–       The “Blizzard” surname traces back to Canada and is believed to have been chosen when Bradley’s ancestors migrated from Ireland
–       Both are lifelong Dairy Queen fans – especially fond of Blizzard® Treats
–       Olivia’s favorite flavor: Oreo® Cookie Blizzard® Treat
–       Bradley’s favorite flavor: Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard® Treat

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries. For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

