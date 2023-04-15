Lotto Texas® Jackpot $68.75 Million The 8th Largest In Game History

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – Sales for Lotto Texas® are surging as the game’s historic run continues into the weekend, causing the jackpot prize for the Saturday, April 15 drawing to be increased to an estimated annuitized $68.75 million – the eighth-largest advertised jackpot prize in Lotto Texas history. The current jackpot is the game’s largest in more than 12 years and ranks as the third largest jackpot in North America and fourth largest in the world. In North America, Lotto Texas sits behind the estimated annuitized Powerball® jackpot worth $219 million for the Saturday, April 15 drawing, as well as the estimated annuitized Mega Millions® jackpot worth $476 million for the Friday, April 14 drawing.

Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $41.9 million. If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Monday, April 17 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $69.75 million.

“This is quite an exciting time for Lotto Texas players, as they have a chance to play for one of the largest advertised jackpot prizes in the game’s history,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “One thing we know for sure is that when someone does win this enormous Lotto Texas jackpot prize, they will be a Texas Lottery player. We are looking forward to celebrating our largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner since May of 2010 and the first one of this year. As this jackpot continues to grow, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Lotto Texas has boasted five different winning jackpot drawings in the $60 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the Feb. 8, 2006, drawing, when an advertised $64 million prize was claimed by AB Revocable Living Trust, which purchased the winning ticket at Shop & Save in Houston. The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $40 million was for the Sept. 30, 2020, drawing, when an estimated $47 million prize was claimed by a Seguin resident who purchased the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 90th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing, extending the record for the longest jackpot run in game history. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the May 29, 2010, drawing, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million. The winning ticket for that Lotto Texas drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902 Garland Road, in Dallas, and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022.

While the jackpot prize remains up for grabs, many Texas Lottery players have been coming away with lower-tier Lotto Texas prizes during the recent jackpot run. For players that choose the game’s popular add-on feature – Extra! – for $1 more per Play, non-jackpot prizes could be increased by up to $10,000. Since being introduced in April 2013, Extra! has produced year-over-year sales increases for the Texas Lottery, including a record-setting year in FY 2022 with $39.6 million in total sales. In the April 12 drawing, 72,225 Lotto Texas tickets, including those that played Extra!, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $12,505.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 p.m. CT on Saturday. More information about playing Lotto Texas and the Extra! add-on feature can be found here.