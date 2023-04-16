Waxahachie Federation of Women Clubs Honors Volunteers

Facebook

Waxahachie Federation of Women Clubs honored five outstanding women as community volunteers at the annual Spring Tea on April 6. Each honoree was named a Woman of the Year at the event, held at the Federation Building in Waxahachie. Mayor David Hill was the keynote speaker at the tea, and he presented each of the women with a Yellow Rose.

The honorees included Sandra Conley of Lancaster, nominated by Cedar Mountains Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Judge Linda Sibley of Midlothian was nominated by The Century Club. Patricia Hernandez of Waxahachie was nominated by the Rebecca Choice Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Evelin Restivo of Maypearl was the Delta Kappa Gamma nominee for her work as Chair of the Scholarship Committee. The late Sylvia Stanford Smith of Red Oak was nominated for her work at the Ellis County Genealogy Society, and her award was presented posthumously. Additional information about the five women is included below.

Waxahachie Federation of Women Clubs

The Waxahachie Federation of Women Clubs provides funds to various educational and community organizations to enhance the wellbeing of the community. Women’s clubs/organizations may apply to belong to this group. Each year, the organizations are asked to provide their own nominee as a woman of the year, based on their work in the community.

Mayor Hill spoke about the growth, concerns, and impact of his city. He also spoke about the importance of community volunteers in the most successful communities. After his remarks, Mayor Hill presented each Woman of the Year with a yellow rose and congratulatory handshake.

Sandra Conley

Mrs. Conley volunteers as the leader of the Children of the Republic of Texas (CRT), teaching them about the history of Texas and enhancing each lesson with a project that is a fun learning experience. She led the District II meeting to host the 180 members, who spent two days of fun in Waxahachie, with dinner, breakfast, lunch, and a ghost walk of historic Waxahachie. Conley also volunteers at her church for community night, library story time, and historical reenactments. She serves on the board of many other groups, and is currently Regent of the Old Chisholm Trail Chapter, NSDAR.

Judge Linda Sibley has spent 28 years working as a court administrator in Midlothian, and served as a Justice of the Peace for eight years. She is known in Kentucky as a premiere genealogist, recognized for her work on southeastern Kentucky Families. She is an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution, and has served as the Regent. Mrs. Sibley serves as the President of Ellis County Republican Women, President of the Century Club, and is President of the Waxahachie City Federation.

Patricia Hernandez

She currently serves as the First Vice Regent, Service to America Chair, and the Yearbook chair for her DAR chapter. She is a member and Treasurer of the Preceptor Pi Sigma of the Beta Sigma Phi International. Mrs. Hernandez promotes patriotism, American heritage, and is the volunteer who organizes Wreaths Across America in Waxahachie. She is an active member of the FUMC Waxahachie Church and participates in the Early Risers and the Chancel Choir.

Evelin Restivo has served on the Economic Development Committee for the City of Maypearl. One of her favorite activities this past year was Project Donations to provide students with books, supplies, and snacks for Boys and Girls Clubs. She also made sure that the tiniest of the children received the necessary diapers and clothing for childcare programs in Midlothian.

Sylvia Stanford Smith

Mrs. Smith was known to many in the community for her work as a longtime genealogist in the Lancaster Genealogy Society. She was active in Crepe Myrtle Festival in Waxahachie, Ellis County Historical Commission, Ellis County Women’s Board, Ellis County Museum Board, and Ellis County Rural Farm Association. She also belonged to the Pleasant Run Daughters of the American Revolution, and served as the 2021 Homecoming Grand Marshall for Red Oak High School. Mrs. Smith’s influence is felt throughout the southern Dallas and Ellis County areas.